OPINION: President and the SBA targets small manufacturers during Build American, Buy American month of action
By Special to Journal-Advocate
Sterling Journal-Advocate
3 days ago
During July, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will kick off its Build America, Buy American month of action to highlight the administration’s commitments to America’s small businesses, entrepreneurs, and startups and highlight the benefits of the president’s bipartisan infrastructure law that will create opportunities for small manufacturers and...
Hello, I wanted to share this information that doesn't seem well-advertised at all (just found out about it myself.) Households that qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (which is state-wide) can apply to receive an A/C unit for free.
FOURTEEN states are sending direct payments to millions of residents over the course of this summer. As millions of Americans feel the effects of inflation, 14 states will issue payments to their residents in the form of tax rebates. For instance, Maine has also been sending out rebate checks worth...
The mayor of Laredo, Texas, is warning that while it's mainly the communities alongside the U.S.-Mexico border that have had to deal with the influx of migrants, the impact of the situation will ultimately trickle down to Americans across the country. "[The situation] is so complicated that even Congress doesn't...
The odds of the U.S. economy falling into recession by next year are greater than 50%, TD Securities said Monday. Outlining three potential risks, the investment bank named rising gas prices, a hawkish Federal Reserve and a generally slowing economy. "The odds of a recession in the next 18 months...
FIRST ON FOX: The House is poised to push forward on this year’s $840 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the annual bill that funds the military and would give troops a pay raise. Nestled within the bill, however, is a $37 billion amendment from Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine,...
Using data and information from several industry sources, Reuters reported that over 5 million barrels of oil from U.S. emergency oil reserves were exported overseas last month. The news: One shipment reportedly contained 470,000 barrels of oil, which was sent from a storage facility in Texas to Trieste, Italy. From...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Recession storm clouds have been looming for quite some time. Turn left or right, and you’ll find economists and executives predicting and preparing for the worst, citing the invasion of Ukraine, high inflation, and the current cost of living.
WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - Bank of America (BAC.N) has been fined $225 million by a pair of U.S. banking regulators over what they called a "botched" handling of jobless benefits during the pandemic.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said that dealing with immigration was a shared hemispheric challenge for both the United States and Mexico as Mexico's leader visited the White House on Tuesday. Biden, who also said he had good relations with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, added that...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador agreed to spend $1.5 billion over the next two years to improve “smart” border technology during meetings Tuesday with President Joe Biden — a move the White House says shows neighborly cooperation succeeding where Trump administration vows to wall off the border and have Mexico pay for it could not.
WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - Voting in the Senate on a bill that would provide funding for the U.S. semiconductor industry as part of efforts to improve competitiveness with China could begin as early as Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been telling lawmakers, a source familiar with the issue said on Thursday.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. With pandemic job losses fully recovered, where does the U.S. go from here?. Friday’s jobs report highlighted a better-than-expected employment situation, with the U.S. adding 372,000 jobs in June. In...
Inflation is a real worry for many Americans — even those who earn six figures — and it's impacting decisions about how they spend their money. Fully 96% of those high earners are concerned about inflation and 65% are "very concerned," according to a Morning Consult/CNBC poll, which last week surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults with an income of at least $100,000 a year.
Ports, other logistics hubs and command and control centers would be heavily targeted in any conflict with China. In a conflict with China, which would require the U.S. military to operate over vast swaths of ocean, ports, other logistical hubs, and command and control centers would be especially vulnerable, the top Marine says.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture aims to expand the number of retailers that offer online shopping for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through a $5 million competitive grant that is currently seeking applications. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?. Find: Surprising Things You Can...
Chinese manufacturers are starting to see demand for consumer goods in developed economies tail off, after a strong rebound from pandemic shocks. Spot ocean freight rates between China and major U.S. and European markets are falling as consumer demand retreats. Goods demand is "normalizing" leading to a significant slowdown in...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Republican Party will consider 31 resolutions at its three-day convention starting Thursday, including one already adopted by Texas Republicans that President Joe Biden isn’t the legitimate leader of the country. The Idaho resolution in the deeply conservative state that Donald Trump won with 64% of the vote in 2020 is nearly identical to the Texas resolution that was passed last month, stating: “We reject the certified results of the 2020 presidential election; and we hold that acting president Joseph Robinette Biden was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.” Both the Idaho and Texas resolutions contend that secretaries of state circumvented their state legislatures, even though both states have Republican secretaries of state. Jim Jones, a former chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court as well as a former Republican state attorney general, called the resolution rejecting the 2020 presidential election results “asinine,” noting multiple courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, rejected attempts to overturn the election.
Monthly child tax credit checks for up to $300 per child expired last December. Now, a new Republican plan calls for sending parents monthly sums once again. But some families may actually end up worse off, according to an analysis of the plan. Millions of families came to count on...
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
