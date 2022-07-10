ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogue River, OR

Grants Pass Fire Rescue saves woman on Rogue River

By KTVL
KTVL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrants Pass Fire Rescue successfully carried out a Rogue River water rescue on Sunday across from the Parkway Station. "Darrell and Lee were out on the river when they...

ktvl.com

KTVL

Montague Fire Department monitoring a burning barn in Yreka

YREKA — The Montague Fire Department has units monitoring a barn fire in Yreka on Ager Road on Wednesday, July 13. MFD arrived at the scene in the early hours of the morning with a water tender and one engine along with CAL Fire engine to protect the property.
YREKA, CA
kezi.com

Douglas County firefighters put out another brush fire

OAKLAND, Ore. -- Several rural fire districts extinguished a brush fire last night, officials with the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA says crews from the DFPA, Sutherline Fire Department, Oakland Rural Fire District, Fair Oaks Rural Fire District, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Sutherlin Police Department responded to a brush fire on Rolling Ridge Road in Oakland. Officials say the fire was a quarter of an acre in size. Officials say city and rural fire crews were able to contain the fire, and the DFPA assisted with the clean-up.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Bear Creek bacteria advisory cautions about water contact, ingestion

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue Valley Council of Governments Natural Resources Department is issuing a Creek Safety Watch today for parts of Jackson County's Bear Creek Watershed. Rogue Valley Council of Governments (RVCG) says today routine water quality testing results show some creeks exceeded state bacteria standards for contact recreation (swimming, wading, etc.). Those creeks are:
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Ashland plant nursery offers discounts to 2020 fire survivors

Ashland, Ore. — Part of the recovery process from the Labor Day 2020 fires is cleaning up areas around a building that burned, such as the debris and the destroyed landscaping. Valley View Nursery not only wants to help their neighboring homeowners but businesses as well by offering discounted landscape materials to those impacted by the fires.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Deceased 16-year-old found on roadway in Brookings

BROOKINGS — A 16-year-old male was found lying in the roadway in Brookings during the early hours of Monday, July 11. The Brookings Police Department Communications Center received a 911 call reporting the individual lying on Hemlock Street near Fern Street. BPD arrived to find the male deceased. The...
BROOKINGS, OR
ijpr.org

Southwestern Oregon hiking trail reopens after 20 years

A remote hiking trail in Southern Oregon is back open after a volunteer-led restoration effort. The Illinois River National Recreation Trail in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness was devastated by the 500,000-acre Biscuit Fire in 2002. The proliferation of brush, erosion and fire-killed logs called “jackstraws” made the trail basically impassable following...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Several agencies rush to save rafters stuck on the Rogue

Chinook Park, Ore. — A group of rafters is safe after being stuck in a tree on the Rogue River, just below Chinook Park Boat Ramp, on Saturday evening. At approximately 7:45 pm, rescue crews from Rural Metro Fire, Grants Pass Fire Rescue, AMR Josephine County and Josephine County Sheriff's Office rushed to beat the setting sun in time to assist the four person group.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

News 10's Tiffany Olin tests out Jackson County Fair rides

Central Point, Ore — The Jackson County Fair is back at the Jackson County Expo!. Whether you go for the rides, food, games, entertainment or just the environment, there’s fun for everyone!. While there may be height limits on some rides brought by Maurer Shows, I still managed...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Island state of mind comes to Medford at the Compass by Margaritaville Hotel

MEDFORD, Ore. — A new Southern Oregon hotel aimed at bringing a tropical island vacation vibe to Medford held its grand opening ceremony on Wednesday. The Coquille Tribe’s entertainment and hospitality company, Cedars Development, officially opened its 111-room Compass by Margaritaville Hotel located on South Pacific Highway. “We...
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person Case in Douglas Co., July 13

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Kendra was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. “Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.” Residents are asked to upload any footage they have using this website address: [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp. Those who are unable to upload the footage are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (541) 440-4458 for assistance. Kendra was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack style purse. Investigators along with Search and Rescue crews have been searching for Kendra since she was last seen. She is described as 5’02” tall weighing approximately 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was walking to her residence in Winston after leaving her place of employment on Ingram Drive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
WINSTON, OR
kptv.com

Police asking for surveillance video from area where Oregon woman went missing

ROSEBERG Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Tuesday were asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman from Winston, Oregon. Kendra Hanks was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
WINSTON, OR
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVL

Sheriff's deputies to provide extra security at Jackson County Fair

CENTRAL POINT — Before the pandemi,c there was one thing that the Jackson County Fair had in common year after year: cowds of people seeking to enjoy this year's festivities. Like many other events that have been hosted at the Expo earlier this year, the numbers of participants showing up have been either equal to or great than in 2019.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

HeatWatch: relief from heat in some communities

MEDFORD, ASHLAND, JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- As hot weather gives Southern Oregon and Northern California their hottest days so far this year, a few communities are offering relief from the heat. Ashland has a cooling shelter open noon to 8pm Monday July 11 at the Gresham Room of the Ashland...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Visit these Siskiyou County cooling centers to get relief from daytime heat

People can visit cooling centers throughout Siskiyou County to get some relief from daytime heat this and next week. Daytime temperatures reach triple digits this week in parts of Siskiyou County, according to the National Weather Service. Next week, the daily high temperatures will reach around 92-97 degrees in Yreka, 88 to 95 degrees in Mount Shasta.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
travelnowsmart.com

When Will the Umpqua Hot Springs Reopen?

In Oregon, you can experience geothermal waters at the nearby Umpqua Hot Springs. The springs are located along the North Umpqua River at an elevation of 2,640 feet. You can swim in two oval pools, the larger one featuring a solid rock bottom and the smaller one with coarse sand. Both pools have varying temperatures and levels of activity. When will the Umpqua Hot Springs reopen??
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 260 Fatal, Josephine Co., July 11

On July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:12 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 260 near milepost 18. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by Tracy Allen (49) of Grants Pass, left the roadway and collided with a tree. The vehicle caught fire and was totally engulfed. It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway. Allen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Rural Metro Fire and ODOT.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ONE DRIVER GOES TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING MONDAY NIGHT CRASH

One driver went to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said at about 7:50 p.m. officers responded to an injury wreck in the 1100 block of Northeast Stephens Street. A 42-year old female driver complained of neck pain but refused to be transported by medical. She went to CHI Mercy Medical Center via a private vehicle. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene due to damage.
ROSEBURG, OR
33andfree

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
OREGON STATE

