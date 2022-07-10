ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Currituck County

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
Crawford Township VFD

CURRITUCK CO., N.C. - Six people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a multi-vehicle crash took place.

On Saturday, Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS, Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department Currituck, NC., Currituck County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the 1800-block of Caratoke Highway for a reported multi-vehicle motor vehicle crash.

The call came in at 3:44 p.m.

When crews arrived they reported multiple patients. There were no entrapments and all lanes of travel on Caratoke Highway were blocked.

Officials say 10 patients were treated by medical crews. One patient was taken to an area trauma center, five were taken to a different area hospital, and four refused to be taken by ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Currituck Co
