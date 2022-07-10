ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Unvaccinated Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic will likely miss U.S. Open

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZorH_0gb2aqbj00

It appears Novak Djokovic won’t be getting a chance to match Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam record at the U.S. Open later this summer.

The unvaccinated Djokovic reiterated Sunday that he has no plans to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, which would rule him out of the U.S. Open unless restrictions to enter the United States are changed.

Djokovic earned his 21st career Grand Slam victory earlier Sunday when he beat Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in four sets to win Wimbledon for the fourth straight time and seventh overall. Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam titles.

“I’m not vaccinated and I’m not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption,” Djokovic said. “I don’t know. I don’t think exemption is realistically possible. If that is a possibility, I don’t know what exemption would be about.”

Djokovic missed the Australian Open at the start of the year due to his vaccination status. The Serbian was deported from Australia after losing his appeal to being initially ruled ineligible to enter the country.

The 35-year-old Djokovic played in the 2021 U.S. Open and lost in the final in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Djokovic said he’s now entering a period of rest. With there being other U.S. tournaments prior to the U.S. Open, Djokovic acknowledged he may be waiting a while to play in his next tournament.

“Then I’ll wait hopefully for some good news from USA because I would really love to go there,” Djokovic said. “That would be probably the next big tournament, the next big swing, playing a tournament or two before U.S. Open and (playing in) U.S. Open. If that doesn’t happen, then I have to see what the schedule will look like.”

Meanwhile, former tennis great John McEnroe strongly stated that Djokovic should be allowed to play in the U.S. Open. McEnroe made his remarks during ESPN’s coverage on Sunday.

“These politicians are getting in the way too much. They did it in Australia,” McEnroe said after Djokovic’s victory. “Let’s let the guy come in and play in the U.S. I mean, come on, this is ridiculous.

“But I don’t make those decisions. I hope someone makes the right one and allows him to play. That’s my personal opinion.”

Despite winning Wimbledon, Djokovic will drop from No. 3 in the ATP rankings to No. 7 on Monday.

Since there were no points granted at Wimbledon this year due to the tournament’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus, Djokovic can only fall down the rankings due to the 52-week rolling scale.

So the 2,000 points he earned as the 2021 Wimbledon champion are no longer part of his ranking tally, hence the drop.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 34

Cheryl Marie
3d ago

The whole jab thing is illegal. It was a PLANdemic. A mandate is 2 guys going to dinner. They are not constitutional. It was started to decrease the human race. Just ask Bill and Melinda Gates !!!!

Reply(5)
17
Patricia Kreger
3d ago

The Willmonton Champion is a great Honor and better to retain your body heath would even be more significant and would support other life victories than an unproven, untested and unreliable shot

Reply(5)
8
felicia rockett
3d ago

people who have taken the vaccinations are still getting sick with the coronavirus.

Reply(4)
6
Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial John McEnroe News

Legendary tennis star John McEnroe was very outspoken during his playing days. That hasn't changed in retirement, either. The longtime United States tennis star is not happy that Novak Djokovic could be unable to play in the U.S. Open due to vaccine requirements. "These politicians are getting in the way...
TENNIS
The Independent

Prince George tells father Prince William that he was ‘too hot’ in suit at Wimbledon amid heat wave

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son, Prince George, was apparently uncomfortable in his suit at Wimbledon and “too hot” amid the UK’s heatwave.On Sunday, Kate Middleton and her son arrived at the competition and were greeted by Prince William. In a video of their arrival, the eight-year-old Prince, who wore a suit and tie, could be seen giving his father a hug.While speaking to his child, William asked him if he was “ok”and George responded with, “yeah”. The Duke could then be seen hugging his wife and giving her a kiss.George then continued to walk alongside with parents, as...
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Novak Djokovic’s wife hits back at judgmental NY Times tennis reporter

Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena hit back at a New York Times tennis reporter on Sunday after her husband won Wimbledon. Djokovic was asked after his Wimbledon win about his vaccination status ahead of the US Open. Djokovic said he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19 and has no plans to get vaccinated. Given the current travel restrictions in the U.S., Djokovic would not be allowed to enter the country to compete in the US Open.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
John Mcenroe
The Guardian

They were on a luxury cruise, then the coughing began – the ship that became a global Covid pariah

On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Controversial former F1 race director Michael Masi QUITS the FIA after being removed from top role following 'error' which cost Lewis Hamilton the world title... as Australian moves home to be 'closer to his family'

Controversial former F1 race director Michael Masi has walked away from the FIA, exactly seven months after his 'human error' in Abu Dhabi cost Lewis Hamilton the 2021 title. The FIA confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday, revealing that Masi is moving back to Australia to be 'closer to his family'.
MOTORSPORTS
Black Enterprise

U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens Makes WTA History By Prioritizing Self-Care

In 2021, Stephens became the first Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) player to ink a deal with the wellness brand, WHOOP. She’s also one of the founding members of WHOOP’s Women’s Sports Collective, which aims to drive new research, test upcoming product features, and address the research and education gap within women’s performance, according to the brand’s press release.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Wimbledon#Grand Slam#Serbian
The Independent

Simone Biles becomes youngest living person to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden has awarded Olympic gymnast Simone Biles the Presidential Medal of Freedom, making her the youngest living person to ever receive the honour. The 25-year-old Olympic medalist is among the 17 honorees who were awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour on Thursday 7 July. Apart from being the most decorated US gymnast in history – winning 32 Olympic and World Champion medals – Biles has also been an outspoken advocate for mental health and sexual assault survivors.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Nick Kyrgios has his demons but tennis needs him, says John McEnroe

John McEnroe says Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has "got his demons" but tennis needs him "big time". Australia's Kyrgios, 27, was beaten by Serbia's top seed Novak Djokovic in Sunday's men's final. The world number 45's run to his first Grand Slam final saw him fined for several outbursts on...
TENNIS
The Spun

LeBron James Isn't Sure If Brittney Griner Should Return To America

Brittney Griner has been "wrongfully detained" in Russia for 145 days now. And in LeBron James' eyes, that experience would make him question whether or not he would even want to come back to the United States. During a recent taping of "The Shop," Griner's situation came up in conversation....
NBA
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic is hopeful he can play at the US Open despite strict entry rules on the unvaccinated but Serbian star won't risk a repeat of Australian Open deportation furore by travelling to New York without permission

Novak Djokovic is hopeful of competing in the US Open next month but won't risk a repeat of the deportation furore he went through in Australia. The unvaccinated tennis star was booted out of Australia ahead of the Melbourne Slam back in January after the government decided he'd broken strict Covid-19 regulations and he failed with a legal challenge.
TENNIS
BBC

Tiger Woods says LIV golfers turned backs on what made them

Coverage: BBC TV, radio and online, on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app. Full coverage details. Tiger Woods believes some players "have turned their back" on what made them by leaving the PGA Tour...
GOLF
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy