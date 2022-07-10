ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Mara is pregnant, announces she’s expecting second child with husband Jamie Bell in sweet social share

By Tracy Wright
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Mara revealed she's pregnant with her second child with husband Jamie Bell on Sunday afternoon in a subtle, yet sweet Instagram post. "There's three of us in this pic," the 39-year-old actress captioned a photograph of the couple from a night out in London. Mara used an image...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
extratv

Elizabeth Olsen Confirms Her Marriage to Robbie Arnett

Last year, rumors were swirling that Elizabeth Olsen had tied the knot with Robbie Arnett after she called him “husband” in an interview. Now, Olsen is confirming the rumors and revealing that they’ve been married for a lot longer than people think!. In a new interview for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Bell
Person
Octavia Spencer
Person
Michael G. Wilson
Person
Jenna Dewan
Person
Lara Worthington
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Max Minghella
Person
Andrew Rannells
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
Person
Kate Mara
HollywoodLife

Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx, 13, Looks So Grown Up In Rare Photo With Mom

Cue “Growing Up” by Fall Out Boy! Bronx Wentz is getting older, and his mom Ashlee Simpson posted an adorable selfie with her teenage son, while they were staying in London. Bronx, 13, looks so much like his dad Pete Wentz, 43, who Ashlee, 37, was married to from 2008 to 2011. The mom and son both looked like they were having a great time during their stay in the UK.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

ER Actress Mary Mara's Cause of Death Revealed

New details regarding Mary Mara's death have been revealed. The New York State Police confirmed to E! News on June 29 that the ER star's cause of death was asphyxiation due to water drowning. According to authorities, there were no signs of trauma on her body and the death was ruled an accident.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Fashion#Steelers#The Bfi Chair#Bfi Fellowships#Claridge
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Spotted On Rare Family Trip With Husband Benji Madden & Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz, 49, and Benji Madden, 43, made headlines on June 18 when they were spotted walking in the JFK Airport during a family trip in New York City over the weekend. The wife and husband had their adorable two-year-old daughter Raddix, who rested in her proud dad’s arms, with them, and they all wore casual outfits as they strolled by cameras. Cameron rocked black long-sleeved top and matching pants along with orange sneakers while Benji wore his own all black outfit, which included a long-sleeved top and pants, along with black sneakers and a black baseball cap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
HollywoodLife

Prince Jackson Snuggles Up To GF Molly Schirmang At The Tony Awards: Rare Photos

Prince Jackson, 25, has resurfaced following his appearance with his younger sister Paris Jackson, 24, at the 2022 Tony Awards. The eldest son of Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, and Debbie Rowe, 63, popped back onto Instagram to share new “behind the scenes” pics from the June 12 ceremony — and they include a snap with his beautiful girlfriend, Molly Schirmang! “2022 Tony Awards: Behind the scenes,” Prince captioned the collection of photos on June 29. “It was an honor to introduce MJ the Musical’s performance at the 2022 @thetonyawards.” The photos included a pic of Prince snuggling up to longtime love Molly, 25. In the snap, the couple smiled, and Molly rocked a beautiful scoop neck black gown, along with a gold double necklace and hoop earrings.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

768K+
Followers
168K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy