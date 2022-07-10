Willie Nelson And Kacey Musgraves Team Up For Duet Of “On The Road Again” At Inaugural Palomino Festival

As if this festival wasn’t already cool enough…

Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson teamed up for a duet of his classic #1 hit and signature song, “On The Road Again,” at the inaugural Palomino Festival that was held this weekend at the iconic Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Willie’s song was originally released in 1980 as a part of the Honeysuckle Rose soundtrack, and ultimately became his ninth #1 single when it peaked at the top spot of the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs later that year.

Kacey brought him out on stage during her set last night, saying that, while her actual grandpa was in the crowd to watch her perform, her other Texas grandpa (and country music legend) was going to join her for a song:

“So my actual grandpa is here in the audience tonight from Texas… my other grandpa is here tonight from Texas!”

Of course, after you bring Willie out for a duet, you could probably just call it a night, and she joked that was the end of it and everybody could just go on home:

“That was it, show’s over!”

I can never get enough of these two together… talk about getting your money’s worth out of a ticket:

The festival also included performances by Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, Morgan Wade, Orville Peck, Old Crow Medicine Show, Sierra Ferrell, Paul Cauthen, Ian Noe, and a number of others.

And Willie and Kacey have worked together many ties in the past, as he was featured on her 2015 Pageant Material album for a reimagined version of his 1965 song “Are You Sure,” in addition to singing “Rainbow Connection” on stage together at the 2019 CMA Awards.

“On The Road Again”