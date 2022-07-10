Aurora offers cooling centers

On July 11, the Greenwood Village City Council passed on second and final reading an amendment to its zoning code to prohibit any new retail firearms stores in residential homes in the city. The vote was 5-3, exactly as it was on the first reading on June 6, with City Council Members Anne Ingebretsen, Donna Johnston, Libby Barnacle, Tom Stahl, and Judy Hilton voting in favor of the prohibition. Councilmembers Dave Kerber, Dave Bullock, and Paul Wiesner voted to permit additional retail gun stores in GV homes without limitation.

