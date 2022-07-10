ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora offers cooling centers

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Aurora has opened cooling...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villagerpublishing.com

It is final — GV will not allow any more gun stores in homes

On July 11, the Greenwood Village City Council passed on second and final reading an amendment to its zoning code to prohibit any new retail firearms stores in residential homes in the city. The vote was 5-3, exactly as it was on the first reading on June 6, with City Council Members Anne Ingebretsen, Donna Johnston, Libby Barnacle, Tom Stahl, and Judy Hilton voting in favor of the prohibition. Councilmembers Dave Kerber, Dave Bullock, and Paul Wiesner voted to permit additional retail gun stores in GV homes without limitation.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
denverite.com

Denver’s program that sends social workers instead of cops to some 911 calls might go national

Sen. Michael Bennet has introduced a bill to support community policing programs, like the STAR Program in Denver, as many communities in Colorado face an increase in crime. The SMART (Supporting Mental Assistance Responder Teams) Community Policing bill would provide funds for collaborative partnership with law enforcement, health professionals, case managers, and outreach teams.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Commerce City woman found dead in Vail creek

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Police identified the person found dead in a Vail creek over the weekend as a Commerce City woman and asked the public to share any information they have about her final days. Kendra Hull, 40, was found in Gore Creek along an Interstate 70 exit,...
VAIL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Government
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KDVR.com

Colorado engineers helped create Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope images offer a glimpse into the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance. The release was an emotional one for employees at Ball Aerospace in Boulder. Evan Kruegel reports.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX31 Denver

This Colorado county is among the richest in the US

DENVER (KDVR) — A new report ranks one Colorado county among the richest in the country. Five-year U.S. Census estimates show that 49 counties in the country have median household incomes higher than $100,000, according to U.S. News & World Report. Of those, the top 15 are concentrated on the coasts among the areas of Washington, D.C., San Francisco and New York City.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Denver sidewalk initiative logs signatures needed

A ballot initiative is submitting signatures to help improve Denver's sidewalks. Greg Nieto reports. Temperatures stay in 90s rest of week, storms possible. Group raises money to get kids school supplies, clothes. Colorado engineers helped create Webb telescope. Do you know what to do if you see a rattlesnake?. San...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sentinelcolorado.com

In a metro region plagued by car theft, Aurora seeks becoming an outlier

AURORA | Aurora could soon become the first city to punish those convicted of car theft in municipal court with mandatory jail time — a proposal meant to discourage thefts that has its detractors even on the City Council. Relatively few car thefts are ever prosecuted, and only about...
AURORA, CO
David Heitz

Denver buys more motel rooms for homeless

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council extended contracts Monday with two hotels serving people experiencing homelessness. Denver will pay $1.8 million to U.S. Motels Denver North Inc. The company owns the Super 8 motel at 5888 N. Broadway and the Comfort Inn at 401 E. 58th Ave.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

State troopers respond to more overdoses at Civic Center Park

DENVER — In a park at the heart of the city, troopers patrolling the area see a problem. Colorado State Troopers (CSP) said they’re responding to more overdoses in Civic Center Park, fueled over the last couple of years by fentanyl. While they see overdoses across the state, troopers said they deploy the overdose-reversing drug Naloxone, or Narcan, in the area outside the capitol more than anywhere else.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy