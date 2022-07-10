Fairmont Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 120 years

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church (MBC) held a celebration for their 120th anniversary on July 10.

The church started in W.D. Fortney’s home with Rev. O.C. Jones back in 1902. Mt. Zion MBC in Fairmont is one of the few churches that stayed open during the height of the pandemic.

120th themed decorations were displayed during the service (WBOY Image).

The Sunday service on July 10 was their 121st consecutive Sunday being open since the pandemic started back in the beginning of 2020. During the pandemic, Rev. Dr. Mark A. Staples performed 7 baptisms and 120 consecutive live-streamed and in-person Sunday worship services with the guidance of the CDC and local health officials. Mt. Zion MBC has held virtual sessions on social media for those unable to attend since the pandemic began.

“When I’m not here, I’m watching on social media, and when I’m here, I’m here every Sunday, I’m here when the doors open because this is my home,” said Sis. Patricia E. Smith, 70 year member of Mt. Zion MBC.

Many awards were given throughout the service today in celebration of 120 years for the members of the Mt. Zion MBC in Fairmont, like Sis. Smith.

