Nebraska State

Nebraska Republicans fire chairman at tumultuous convention

Nebraska State
Panhandle Post
 3 days ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans have fired their longtime party chairman at a tumultuous state convention that highlighted divisions within the party driven...

panhandlepost.com

Panhandle Post

Flood sworn in as Nebraska’s newest U.S. congressman

LINCOLN — Former State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk was sworn in Tuesday evening as the 24th representative of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District in Washington, D.C. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi administered the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol in a brief ceremony with Flood and his family members.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Proposal for Nebraska's largest feedlot getting bigger

LINCOLN — A group of veterinarians seeking to build the state’s largest feedlot for cattle is now proposing an even larger facility in a new location in Dundy County. Blackshirt Feeders, headed by Eric Behlke, a Canadian veterinarian who grew up in Benkelman, is now eyeing a location north of Haigler, Nebraska, near the Colorado border.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts proclaims July 11-15 as NRD week

LINCOLN, Nebraska – With the swoosh of a pen and eager applause, Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaims July 11-15, 2022, as NRD Week in Nebraska to celebrate Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) 50th anniversary. “We are proud to celebrate five decades of protecting, conserving and improving Nebraska’s nature resources,”...
NEBRASKA STATE
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
Panhandle Post

Chairman slams Indian Health Services hiring decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has slammed the federal agency that delivers health care to approximately 130,000 Native Americans located in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa for declining to hire tribal leaders’ choice for an area director. Chairman...
IOWA STATE
Person
Donald Trump
Panhandle Post

NPPD cautions customers of increased scam activity

Columbus, Neb. - Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is asking power customers around the state to be wary of scammers demanding payment or your power will be disconnected. These predatory individuals will call and state the customer’s bill must be paid immediately or the power will be shut off and will recommend several methods of payment. Sometimes the scammer’s caller-identification is falsified so it appears to originate from the utility company, a practice known as ‘spoofing’.
COLUMBUS, NE
Panhandle Post

Burned out: Kansas faces its worst-ever teacher shortage

WICHITA, Kansas — First came the school year where a killer virus sent everybody home early. Then the maddening online year. Followed by the half-and-half year. Amid all that, teachers — or public schools writ large — became the enemy. Hostility boiled over about wearing masks, banning library books or teaching about history and race. And fears continued about gunmen storming classrooms.
WICHITA, KS
Panhandle Post

Alliance Arts Council awarded Nebraska Arts Council grant

The Alliance Arts Council announced today that it has been awarded a grant of $9,634 by the Nebraska Arts Council. This grant will support the Alliance Arts Councils 2022-2023 season of performing, teaching and visual arts events. Nebraska Arts Council Executive Director Suzanne Wise commented, “The Alliance Arts Council contributes...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

NSP Hosts National Traffic Safety Education Workshop

OMAHA — The Nebraska State Patrol is proud to host the 2022 Uniformed Safety Education Officers Workshop (USEOW). The event has brought state troopers from around the country to Omaha this week. “We are tremendously honored to host our fellow troopers in Nebraska this week to share traffic and...
OMAHA, NE
#Republicans#Chairman#Politics State
Panhandle Post

DEA seizes 32,000 fake fentanyl pill over 2-day stretch in Omaha

OMAHA-Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division seized approximately 32,000 fake pills in Omaha, some laced with lethal doses of fentanyl, in a two-day span beginning July 8. During the first six months of 2022, DEA investigators seized approximately 151,500 pills in Nebraska, marking an 83 percent increase over the 82,775 pills seized in all of 2021.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Patrol now hiring Nebraska State Troopers

LINCOLN — A career of opportunity is waiting for the next class of Nebraska State Troopers. Applications are open now to join the Nebraska State Patrol. There are dozens of career paths within the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers serve by patrolling Nebraska’s roadways, as criminal investigators, as pilots, as drone operators, as K-9 handlers, as crisis negotiators, as well as on SWAT, the Bomb Squad, in Technical Crimes, Carrier Enforcement, and in many more positions.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska State Patrol: Drones help save time and money

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts briefly took the controls Thursday of one of the drones used by the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate and reconstruct vehicle accidents and to search for hidden suspects and lost children. “That’s very cool,” Ricketts said, after handing the controls back to Trooper Ravi...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $440 million

LINCOLN, Neb.-The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing for almost three months. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 24 consecutive drawings since April 19 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, July 12 drawing to $440 million or $247.8 million with the cash option selected.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
Community Policy