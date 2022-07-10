Greinke pitches 5 scoreless innings, Royals beat Guardians

Ever-growing Midwest grocer Fareway Stores Inc. has entered its seventh state with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 11 for a new Meat Market in Olathe, Kan. “We are excited to expand into the state of Kansas with a Fareway Meat Market and look forward to serving the needs of area residents in the growing community of Olathe,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We want to thank the city for their support in making this project possible, allowing us to enter into a seventh state and for welcoming Fareway as a part of the community.”

