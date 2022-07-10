ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Greinke pitches 5 scoreless innings, Royals beat Guardians

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched five scoreless innings of three-hit ball and the Kansas City Royals slowed the Cleveland Guardians...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to Toronto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19. Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday the club will be without hitters Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Kansas City

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The barbecue melts in your mouth. The aroma and mouth-watering taste of a freshly grilled steak ranks among the most flavorful meals you’ll ever enjoy. That about describes Kansas City’s culinary scene, right?
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
WIBW

Kansas football picks up big opponent in 2024

LAWERENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU football is already looking towards the future, adding their first game to their schedule in 2024. On September 14, 2024, the Jayhawks will host UNLV at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. KU kicks off the 2022-2023 regular season September 2 at home against Tennessee Tech...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Zack Greinke
securityboulevard.com

Yelp Reviews Predict Kansas City Bar Shooting

A Yelp review of Westport Alehouse in March (written originally in February) warns people that guns are present and a shooting is likely to happen, due to how security was being operated. This was not the only warning. Multiple one star reviews comment on violence escalation by bar staff. Brooke...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

How worried should Kansas City be about the BA.5 variant?

Many across Kansas City have forgone their masks during this new stage of the pandemic, but the omicron BA.5 variant spells trouble even for those who have already been infected. Kansas City is currently seeing an average of 75 new hospitalizations and over 380 cases per day, although a lack of testing means that case numbers are likely higher.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcstudio.org

In Memoriam: Laura DeAngelis (1973-2022)

Laura DeAngelis with “Eagle” at Johnson County Community College (photo by Bret Gustafson) The main purpose of her art, said Laura DeAngelis, was to reveal “the workings of our inner worlds and in turn, the visible reflection of that which is invisible.” The accomplished Kansas City artist, who passed away April 25 in Purcellville, Virginia, wanted her art to probe “the ancient and mysterious connection between humans and animals.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#The Kansas City Royals
Salina Post

🎥 Panasonic selects Kansas for vehicle battery mega-factory

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Japan’s Panasonic Corp. selected Kansas as the location for a multibillion-dollar mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries for Tesla and other carmakers, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday. The decision comes five months after the Democratic governor and Republican-controlled Legislature rushed to approve a taxpayer-funded...
KANSAS STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Fareway Expands into Its 7th State

Ever-growing Midwest grocer Fareway Stores Inc. has entered its seventh state with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 11 for a new Meat Market in Olathe, Kan. “We are excited to expand into the state of Kansas with a Fareway Meat Market and look forward to serving the needs of area residents in the growing community of Olathe,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We want to thank the city for their support in making this project possible, allowing us to enter into a seventh state and for welcoming Fareway as a part of the community.”
OLATHE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy