Medford evacuation order reduced to one mile around OneOK facility

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEDFORD, Okla. — After an explosion at the OneOk plant in Medford, the town was forced to evacuate in a two mile radius around the facility. The 2-mile evacuation lasted until 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, July 10.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office has recently announced that the zone has been reduced to a one mile radius around facility.

U.S. Highway 81 will remain closed at Pond Creek and at the intersection of State Highway 11 & U.S. Highway 81.

Those displaced last night can contact City Hall at 580-395-2823 between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.

ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

