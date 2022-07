GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Fire crews from three different cities were called in to battle a blaze at a Grandview, Missouri church in the early hours of Thursday morning. Grandview fire Chief Ron Graham said the call about the fire came in around 12:30 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, flames were already shooting from the roof of the building that housed Impact Apostolic Church in the 13100 block of U.S. 71 Highway.

