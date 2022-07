A 54-year-old Healdsburg man has died after a head-on crash in Kern County. On Monday afternoon, Ricardo Gomez Perez was driving his semi-truck southbound on Interstate 5 in the Lost Hills area when another semi driving northbound crossed the median and struck Perez. The crash resulted in the deaths of both Perez and the other driver, 44-year-old Manuel Velasquez Garcia of Montclair. No one else was involved in the crash. CHP is still investigating what caused Garcia to cross the median.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO