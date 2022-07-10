ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Scottish Labour demand action to keep Covid under control

By Dan Barker
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWCmg_0gb2YQqh00
Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie called for action on Covid (Fraser Bremner/PA) (PA Archive)

Scottish Labour have demanded that Holyrood introduces new measures to keep people safe from Covid as infections continue to rise.

Jackie Baillie, the party’s health spokeswoman, set out their Covid Resilience Strategy on Monday as the virus’s death toll north of the border reached over 15,000.

The Scottish Labour MSP warned: “Not only has Covid not gone away – it is on the rise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IKDQ_0gb2YQqh00
Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in Scotland, according to the ONS (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

“But if decisive action is taken now, we can keep people safe without the need for future restrictions.”

The party’s six-point plan includes calls for free PCR and lateral flow tests to remain for the most vulnerable in society, and free PPE to be extended to unpaid carers while infection rates remain high.

Rates of the virus in Scotland are the highest in the UK, and on Friday the Office for National Statistics said around one in 17 people in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week up to June 29.

That is an increase from one in 50 people in the week up to May 29.

But Ms Baillie said: “For too long the SNP government has sat on its hands as cases have risen.

“It’s time to learn from the mistakes of the past and prepare for the weeks and months ahead.”

Their resilience plan also calls for the Scottish Government to request that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) reviews its guidance in regards to ongoing and future booster vaccination schemes to determine whether eligibility should be extended and the rollout accelerated.

Labour have also asked that every person who is at highest risk of becoming seriously ill to be able to access antiviral medication within a five-day window in their local area if they test positive for Covid.

As part of their plan, they want to see spaces and buildings with the poorest air quality and the highest density prioritised with interventions to improve ventilation.

And the party is calling on ministers to boost support for Scots with Long Covid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOxQ7_0gb2YQqh00
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Baillie said: “Not enough has been done to ensure easy access to antivirals for those at highest risk, whilst those suffering from Long Covid feel neglected.”

The MSP for Dumbarton added: “Frankly, Humza Yousaf’s approach to the virus has been to hear no evil and see no evil.

“That’s why I am making it simple for the cabinet secretary. Labour has set out a clear programme of action to keep people safe and protect the NHS.

“Humza Yousaf would be wise to heed our calls before the situation further deteriorates.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said that it continued to ask “people and businesses to take sensible precautions to protect themselves and others”.

“Vaccination continues to be our most effective tool against coronavirus. We await final advice from the JCVI regarding the autumn and winter booster programme and encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available,” the spokesman said.

“We are working with boards to enhance NHS workforce levels from this already record high position, fill posts and create new roles.

“This action is backed by our £1 billion NHS Recovery Plan, which introduced a range of direct workforce investments and new measures to support boards’ capacity for both domestic and international recruitment.”

On Long Covid, the spokesman said that ministers recognise the impact it can have on people’s health and wellbeing.

“Given the range of symptoms which can be involved, we know there’s no one-size-fits-all response and our approach is to support people with Long Covid to access care and support in a setting that is appropriate and as close to their home as practicable,” a spokesman said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sturgeon guilty of ‘self indulgence and distraction’, say Scottish Tories

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of “self-indulgence and distraction” after publishing a new paper on Scottish independence. The document, which detailed what the Scottish Government called a “democratic deficit” at the heart of the union, is the second in a series of papers expected over the coming months which will refresh the prospectus for independence.
POLITICS
The Independent

Sturgeon: Independence is ‘essential’ as UK faces shift to right under new PM

The UK is facing a “shift to the right” in politics whoever becomes the next Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon said, as she insisted independence was now “essential”. With the Conservative Party currently in the process of electing a successor to Boris Johnson, the Scottish First Minister hit out at the “democratic deficit” facing voters north of the border.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Baillie
Person
Humza Yousaf
The Independent

I can break SNP’s ‘yellow wall’ claims PM candidate Mordaunt

Tory leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt said she has what it takes to break the SNP’s “yellow wall” and help the Tories take power in Scotland.The trade minister, who is widely tipped as one of the favourites in the contest to replace Boris Johnson in No 10, made her pitch to Tory members in Scotland on Tuesday.Writing in the Scottish Daily Mail, she said she would dodge any questions about holding another referendum on Scottish independence, claiming she was “against playing on the SNP’s turf”.She also said the party should set the ambition to “beat the nationalists one day” using a...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s biggest clashes at PMQs

Boris Johnson clashed with Sir Keir Starmer at what he hinted might be his final Prime Minister’s Questions – the latest in a series of fiery exchanges with Labour leaders during his tenure at Number 10, from defending his record on partygate to Brexit.Facing Sir Keir in April after the publication of Sue Gray’s report into partygate, Mr Johnson said his opponent was “in some kind of Doctor Who time warp”, adding that he had already explained how he “bitterly” regretted receiving a fixed-penalty notice for lockdown breaches.Pressed on how his former press secretary Allegra Stratton had “laughed” about breaking...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government ‘grinds to a halt’ amid crisis as Tory ministers focus on leadership contest

Day-to-day governing has “ground to halt” while Boris Johnson’s new ministers focus their attention on the Tory leadership contest, opposition parties have warned.Reams of planned legislation to tackle social problems have been put on ice pending the result of the race – while a string of cabinet ministers have ditched parliamentary scrutiny sessions to focus on other matters.Even bids for the government’s “levelling-up” fund have been delayed following the sacking of the department’s top minister Michael Gove – a hold-up Labour blamed on Tory “chaos, distraction and self-indulgence”.It comes as the country faces a mounting cost of living crisis, heavy...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Labour#Scottish People#Msp#Ppe#Snp#The Scottish Government
BBC

Nicola Sturgeon wants to meet new PM for indyref2 talks

Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to meet the next prime minister for talks over her plan to hold an independence referendum next year. The first minister said she would potentially be willing to compromise on some of the details of the plan. But she said whoever replaces Boris Johnson...
POLITICS
The Independent

Heatwave rail disruption warning as ministers say NHS is braced for ‘surge’

Train passengers are being warned of major disruption from extreme heat on rail lines as ministers said the NHS was braced for a “surge” in demand. Avanti West Coast warned passengers who wish to use services between London Euston and Scotland to plan ahead due to the impact of the weather on infrastructure.The company said services on Saturday and Sunday could be cancelled at short notice.It also warned that services on Monday July 18 and Tuesday July 19 will be subject to amended timetables and extended journey times.An emergency Cobra meeting was taking place on Thursday night to discuss...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘Abuse of power’: Boris Johnson blocks Commons bid to force him from No 10 immediately

A Commons vote to try to force Boris Johnson out of No 10 immediately has been blocked by the government, in what has been condemned as an “abuse of power”.The no-confidence vote was expected on Wednesday after being requested by Labour but – in an unprecedented move – it has been denied parliamentary time.Erskine May, the parliamentary bible, states that “by established convention” the government “always accedes to the demand from the Leader of the Opposition”.A Labour spokesperson accused the government of “running scared”, saying: “This is totally unprecedented.“Yet again the Tories are changing the rules to protect their...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nottingham hospital trust to be prosecuted over death of baby

A hospital trust is being prosecuted over the death of a baby which could have been prevented if she had been delivered sooner.Wynter Sophia Andrews died on September 15 2019 after she was born via Caesarean section at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, East Midlands.An inquest the following year found that she died from hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy – a loss of oxygen flow to the brain – and this could have been avoided if staff had delivered her earlier.We have now concluded our investigation into the care provided to a mother and her baby by Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust....
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Lib Dems lost chance to force farm pollution rule change, Plaid claims

A "real opportunity" has been lost to force Welsh ministers to make changes to pollution rules for farmers, Plaid Cymru has claimed. The party has criticised Welsh Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds for helping a tax law pass despite agreeing with Plaid to oppose it, and to push for concessions on the controversial rules.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

North Lanarkshire Council revives 200 empty flats for Ukrainians

A Scottish council is planning to bring 200 empty homes back into use to provide homes for Ukrainian refugees. North Lanarkshire Council will use £5m of Scottish government funding to reinstate two tower blocks which were earmarked for demolition. The flats in Airdrie and Coatbridge will be refurbished to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson Government tables confidence motion in itself after blocking Labour bid

Boris Johnson’s caretaker administration is tabling a motion of confidence in itself after refusing a Labour call for a showdown on the Prime Minister’s future.Labour claimed the Government had only proposed its alternative motion because it feared losing the vote on the wording proposed by Sir Keir Starmer, which would have tested if MPs still had confidence in Mr Johnson and his administration.The Government hit back by accusing Labour of “playing politics” by tabling a no confidence vote in both the Government and the Prime Minister when Mr Johnson had already resigned, with his allies saying it would have been...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson to stage no-confidence vote in his own government

Boris Johnson will stage a no-confidence in his own government – in a “bizarre” twist to the row over Labour being denied Commons time for the showdown. The prime minister was accused of an “abuse of power” after breaking with parliamentary convention by refusing the vote earmarked for Wednesday – accusing Labour of “playing politics”.
POLITICS
The Independent

Alba Party MPs thrown out of Commons amid protest at start of PMQs

Two MPs were thrown out of the House of Commons after launching a protest at the start of Prime Minister’s Questions.Alba Party pair Kenny MacAskill (East Lothian) and Neale Hanvey (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath) were ordered to leave the chamber by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle in furious scenes at the start of the session.Mr MacAskill could be heard trying to raise a point of order and appeared to say “we need a referendum”, before he was drowned out by other MPs.He then refused to sit down and continued to speak, prompting Sir Lindsay to act.The Speaker said: “I will not tolerate...
WORLD
The Independent

SNP’s Ian Blackford brands Tory leadership contest ‘a toxic race to the right’

Ian Blackford has claimed the Conservative Party’s leadership contest is “quickly descending into a toxic race to the right”.The leader of the SNP in the House of Commons also claimed all candidates are “trying to outdo each other on an extreme Brexit costing the economy billions.”“The Tory leadership contest is quickly descending into a toxic race to the right, and it’s clear that whoever wins that race, Scotland loses,” Mr Blackford said.He also suggested Boris Johnson isn’t endorsing any candidates because they make “Genghis Khan look like a moderate”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Brexit will keep wages down and make UK poorer, study finds
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy