ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Co-op launches milk ‘freeze me’ label to cut 70,000 tonnes of waste

By Josie Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F06w9_0gb2YMZ100
Co-op’s new ‘freeze me’ milk label (Co-op/PA)

Co-op is introducing a “freeze me” label to its own-brand milk products in a effort to cut down on 70,000 tonnes of waste a year.

The new on-pack message from the supermarket will read: “Don’t waste me, freeze me, in a suitable, clean container, then defrost in the fridge, use within 24 hours.”

More than £150 million worth of milk is wasted each year, with milk unused by households making up 90% of this, according to waste reduction organisation Wrap.

According to a recent survey for Co-op, 66% of UK adults do not freeze milk at home, 31% did not know you could freeze it and, of these, 34% say that they will start to freeze it.

Milk is best used within one month of freezing and should be defrosted in the fridge. Once fully thawed, it should be used within 24 hours.

Catherine Dishington, environment and sustainability manager at Co-op, said: “Freezing food is one of the easiest ways to make the most out of your weekly shop and prevent food wastage but not everyone knows that it’s perfectly safe to freeze milk.

“We hope that by having this message on pack it will not only save customers some money, it should also help them to throw away less.”

Estelle Herszenhorn, strategic technical manager at Wrap, said: “Milk is one of the most wasted food products in the UK so this is a welcome move from the Co-op, demonstrating their commitment to helping people waste less.

“We encourage people to check out the Love Food Hate Waste website for more ways to make the most of the food you buy, save money and fight climate change.”

The new messaging will appear across all Co-op own brand milk products from September 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Train drivers to stage strike on 30 July as summer travel misery deepens

A second UK-wide rail strike is set to take place on 30 July as train drivers across eight companies walk out for 24 hours.The action will come just three days after a nationwide rail strike by RMT union members working at Network Rail and eight other train operators on 27 July.The strike on 30 July will involve Aslef members at Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains as part of an ongoing dispute over pay.Mick Whelan, Aslef general secretary, said: “We don’t want to go on strike – strikes are...
TRAFFIC
Tom's Hardware

Another CyberPower UPS Goes Up in Smoke, Reader Reports

Multiple reports have recently emerged about a potential fire hazard with two CyberPower UPSes (uninterruptible power supplies). Hot on the heels of our recent news coverage, a CyberPower UPS owner named Mit, who lives in Maryland, reached out to Tom’s Hardware to share a similar experience he encountered with his unit just last week.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Products#Co Op#Tonnes#Freeze Me#Food Drink#Uk#The Love Food Hate Waste
The Independent

Animals enjoy ice lollies to keep cool at Madrid zoo

Animals at Madrid Zoo have been enjoying some frozen treats to keep as cool as they can in the heat.Temperatures in Spain were set to soar to around 40 degrees celcius, with several parts of the country on red alert for extreme heat, and a wildfire has raged in western Spain, burning around 9884 acres.This clip shows zoo animals such as pandas, seals, and lions enjoying popsicles made out of food on Wednesday (13 July).Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
The Independent

UK weather – live: Cobra meeting held as Britain braces for ‘extreme’ temperature surge

The government said it was preparing for a surge in demand on the NHS and other services due to a forecast of potentially record-breaking temperatures next week.After a meeting of the Cobra committee this afternoon, Kit Malthouse, the Cabinet Office minister, said the government will also focus on spreading awareness of the risks of extreme heat.“People need to take care, do all the stuff they would do when it is very hot – wear a hat, drink water – but critically also [with] the most vulnerable groups – the elderly, those with cardiovascular problems and the very young –...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy