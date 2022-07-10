ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Millions ‘eating worse food and showering less as the costs soar’

By Anna Wise
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=298z7E_0gb2YI2700
Shoppers are changing their eating habits as costs rise. (Stephen Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

More than four million UK households are in serious financial difficulties and have resorted to buying lower-quality food, selling possessions and cutting back on showers to make ends meet.

A new report found that an additional 1.6 million households reported being in financial difficulty since October last year as the cost-of-living crisis worsened.

Abrdn Financial Fairness Trust and the University of Bristol found that 4.4 million households are now struggling.

Households earning more than £100,000 a year were the only group who did not report an increase in serious hardship.

It shows that soaring inflation is hitting lower and middle-income families the hardest.

Most respondents are trying to tackle rising energy bills. Some are reducing the number of showers and baths they take and others are using the oven less.

Three fifths of respondents said they had avoided turning on the heating while a quarter (24%) said they heated only part of their home in efforts to cut costs.

While 71% said they have reduced the quality of food they eat, over a third (36%) have sold or pawned possessions and 27% have cancelled or not renewed insurance policies.

The survey of around 6,000 people between May 25 and June 6 shows the real-world impact on living standards as wages fail to keep pace with the rate of inflation, squeezing hard-pressed families.

“This is the first substantial deterioration we have seen since tracking people’s finances when the pandemic started,” said Abrdn Financial Fairness Trust boss Mubin Haq.

“Wages have largely stagnated and are no longer keeping pace with inflation; and social security is lower in real terms than it was over a decade ago.

“A more comprehensive and longer-term plan is urgently needed to ensure living standards do not sink even further.”

Many families lost household income during the pandemic as they changed jobs, were made redundant, or had to take furlough.

Despite this, the hit to households in recent months has been worse, the survey suggests.

The cost-of-living crisis is hitting some groups harder than others. Single parents, renters and parents with two children are facing the greatest rise in financial difficulty.

There are also regional disparities as households in Wales, Scotland, and the north east of England report higher levels of serious financial difficulty than the UK average.

Experts warn government support measures – like the £150 council tax rebate announced in March – may not be reaching those who need it the most.

The survey found a similar proportion of households in serious financial difficulties reported receiving the rebate as those feeling financially secure, at 40% compared to 41%.

“Times are tough for everyone, but it’s those on the lowest incomes who are particularly feeling the effects of rising prices,” Mr Haq said.

A Government spokesperson said: “We understand that people are struggling with rising prices which is why we have acted to protect the eight million most vulnerable British families through at least £1,200 of direct payments this year with additional support for pensioners and those claiming disability benefits.

“Through our £37 billion support package we are also saving the typical employee over £330 a year through this month’s National Insurance cut, allowing people on Universal Credit to keep £1,000 more of what they earn and cutting fuel duty by 5p – the biggest ever cut to fuel duty rates which saves a typical family £100.”

Comments / 58

Biden Is A Traitor
3d ago

Hey kids, this is what you call the start of the Great Depression. My grandparents spoke of the Great Depression many times and strangely enough how they tell its story of how it started is similar to today. For those who tend not to learn from history are condemned to repeat it!

Reply(3)
41
Connie Inglett
3d ago

It’s sad when the United States are starting to mimic other countries! We will be these same people trying to make ends meet sometime in the near future.

Reply(6)
28
SurfsUp
2d ago

Biden brought us to this point of failure. I have never seen so much shortages, lawlessness and failures in my entire adult life. Dems are still trying to spin it, as if they are confused by the words record failures.

Reply(8)
26
Related
The Independent

‘Huge falls’ expected in people with enough cash left at the end of each month

Households’ financial resilience will be eroded over the coming year as the cost-of-living squeeze tightens, according to economic modelling.In a year’s time, the areas of Britain where fewest people have enough money left at the end of the month will include Yorkshire and the Humber (6.7 per cent), the North East of England (7 per cent), Wales (8.1 per cent), the East Midlands (8.7 per cent) and the West Midlands (9.2 per cent), it was suggested.The figures were released in the Hargreaves Lansdown savings and resilience barometer, produced with Oxford Economics.Researchers used official data for the modelling, including the Wealth...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showering#Quality Food#Council Tax#Uk#The University Of Bristol
The Independent

Half of adults buy less food to cope with rising costs – survey

Nearly half of adults in the UK are buying less food as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes wallets across the country.New data from the Office for National Statistics revealed on Friday that 49% of people said their shopping trolleys are less full than before.The survey was carried out between June 22 and July 3 and marks a rapid increase in the figure.In the previous survey, between June 8 and June 19, only four in 10 (43%) of adults said that they were buying less food.We asked how worried respondents were regarding a range of issues, and the most frequently reported worries...
U.K.
TheConversationAU

We lost the plot on COVID messaging – now governments will have to be bold to get us back on track

Overall, Australian governments managed the first two years of the COVID pandemic well. Border closures and state actions such as lockdowns averted 18,000 deaths in 2020 and 2021. This came at a cost in terms of separation of families and friends because of border closures, disruption to schooling and economic activity, and individual stress. The public supported these measures and thought state governments had managed the pandemic well. Support for the Commonwealth government was also high until mid-2021, when the bungled vaccine rollout caused support to plummet. Now, we are in the grip of a fresh COVID wave. Hospital systems and ambulance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Charity warns people unable to afford hygiene products

People are using washing-up liquid to clean their hair and clothes as they struggle to cope with rising prices, a charity said. Freedom4Girls, which tackles period poverty, said they are seeing increasing demand in parts of Leeds for basic items such as shampoo and soap. Founder Tina Leslie said: "If...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Jobs
BBC

Cost of living: 'The toxic reality of pupils living in poverty'

Three-quarters of pupils at a school in north Manchester are living in poverty as the cost-of-living crisis deepens but their school life paints a contrasting picture. About 1,200 children attend Manchester Communication Academy in Harpurhey, studying in a £32m building with access to the latest technology and state-of-the-art equipment.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Amber warning for extreme heat issued as temperatures set to soar into 30s

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week.The rare warning was first issued last July. It states that there could be a danger to life or potential serious illness as a result of the scorching temperatures.Other issues could include road closures and delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.The Met Office, which issued the warning, said it is in place from 12.01am on Sunday to 11.59pm, when temperatures are predicted to soar into the 30s.The forecaster added that it could be extended to...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Tips to prepare for a possible recession

With inflation at a 40 year high, and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, many financial experts warn of an economic slow down. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss how to protect your finances during this uncertain time.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

A US Recession Can't Officially Happen Unless Eight People Say So

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

What Is the Least Amount of Money You Need To Retire?

You know you’re supposed to save for life beyond your earning years, but how much? What’s the least amount you need to retire and what’s the plan to get there?. If you can’t rattle off the answers to any of those questions, don’t worry, most people are right there with you.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

The real-world consequences of green extremism

Glorious pictures from the edge of the universe have arrived on Earth just when events here force us to consider the possibility that governments are run by aliens. They are so out of touch with common sense that they must come from other planets. The James Webb Space Telescope, a...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

So do we REALLY need to start wearing masks all over again? As other countries start to make face coverings mandatory amid case surges, experts are divided over whether Britain should do the same

Do you still wear a face mask to go shopping, say, or on public transport? If so, you're in the minority — but for how long?. Millions of us ditched masks in January when the Government axed their requirement by law. But against a rising tide of cases, hospital trusts in Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire, Devon and Wales have reinstated guidance urging people to mask-up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy