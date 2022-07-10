ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon attendance bounces back from Covid after sluggish start

By Rebecca Speare-Cole
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwDAn_0gb2YFNw00

Wimbledon has bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic with more than half a million people flocking to the south-west London tennis championships after a sluggish start.

The grand slam came to a close on Sunday after Serbian Novak Djokovic triumphed against Australian Nick Kyrgios in the men’s singles final.

It followed Elena Rybakina winning the women’s singles title on Saturday after defeating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.

Figures from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), which organises Wimbledon, show that 515,164 people attended the SW19 grounds during the two-week tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OIJu_0gb2YFNw00

The attendance figures have only twice surpassed the half-a-million mark, with 511,043 in 2009 and then 500,397 in 2019 – the last time it was hosted without coronavirus restrictions limiting capacity.

This year’s figures are the highest ever for the grand slam but this is partly because matches were played on Middle Sunday.

The first Sunday, which is usually used as a day off to allow the grass to recover, saw 39,427 people in 2022 where there would usually be no attendance.

So discounting Sunday, there was a total of 475,740 people – a 5% decrease from the equivalent 2019 figures.

The numbers still show a bounce back from the pandemic, which saw the tournament cancelled in 2021 and just 301,837 attend in 2021 due to reduced spectator capacity.

The second week figures for this year’s championship were around the same level as the pre-pandemic years.

Glorious sunshine and plus-30C in the last few days saw fans crowding the hill to its 1,500 capacity to watch the quarter-final, semi-final and final matches.

Another draw was British number one Cameron Norrie , whose profile rocketed as he progressed in the competition, becoming the last British singles player standing until he was beaten by Djokovic in the semi-final.

But in the first week of the grand slam, the AELTC was dogged by disappointing attendance figures after it had expected 42,000 tickets to be sold daily.

Just 36,603 people entered the SW19 grounds on the opening Monday – a 14% drop from 42,517 in 2019.

The cumulative number of spectators was 153,193 from the first Monday to Thursday – the sparsest attendance since 2007 when 148,986 people turned up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sM8od_0gb2YFNw00

Fans attributed the drop to a combination of the cost-of-living crisis, fears about catching coronavirus, and the absence of eight-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer who normally draws in swathes of international observers.

Meanwhile, tennis-lovers said attendance in the famous Wimbledon queue for premium on-the-day tickets, which also returned after a Covid-induced two-year hiatus, was at least five times lower this year than in 2019.

Almost everyone in the queue who spoke to the PA news agency about the issue mentioned the absence of 20-time grand slam winner Federer while many suggested anxieties around Covid could be a factor.

AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton said demand was only “soft” at the end of the queue, especially later in the day, while show court ticket sales were “as high as ever before”.

Speaking to reporters on the second Monday, Ms Bolton said organisers had been gathering information and talking to people in the queue about their experience to gauge why there had been a fall in demand in that area.

“Everything about the championship, particularly fan behaviour, is more of an art than a science and so of course we look at the things that will be different on any given day and what that results in,” she said.

Ms Bolton went on to say that Wimbledon were looking to “evolve” and “protect” the queue so that it “stays relevant” in the future.

“In the box of thinking about all the things that might have contributed to the experience we have had this year, certainly the fact that we haven’t had a full championship since 2019.

“Stating the obvious, the world has changed and all our behaviour has changed and that is certainly something we will think about.”

She spoke about the “real delicate balance” of promoting the queue but not to the extent that they see excessive numbers and have to turn away people.

“Again, we’re learning this year, and we will take that away and think about what we do for the future,” she said.

During the tournament, reports emerged that the AELTC is considering making the queue partly digital after the marked dip in attendance at the start of the week.

Potential changes are said to include allowing fans to leave the line once they have scanned in and then receive an alert when they can enter, while tickets could also become available online.

The physical queue is expected to remain in some form but most likely with a reduced capacity.

But veteran fans opposed the idea of a virtual queue in any form, saying it would detract from the atmosphere and allow people to claim tickets easily only to drop them later.

A spokesperson said: “This year was a special and memorable year for The Championships, as we celebrated 100 years of Centre Court.

“It was fantastic to welcome back full crowds for the first time since 2019 to share in the joy of the Wimbledon fortnight.”

Comments / 2

Related
thecomeback.com

Insane Roger Federer streak comes to an end

For over two decades, Roger Federer was one of the most dominant tennis players in the world, but this week has proven that all good things must come to an end. For the first time in 25 years, Federer is not listed in the latest ATP rankings. The tennis legend had appeared in the singles rankings every week since he made his debut in September of 1997 when he was just 16 years old.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Novak Djokovic could receive big news on Australia ban

Novak Djokovic could receive some big news on his ban from Australia. The 9-time Australian Open champion was unable to compete in this year’s event due to major action taken against him by the Australian government. Djokovic is unvaccinated against COVID-19, which is a requirement to travel to Australia (unless other circumstances are met). Djokovic received a visa because he claimed to have recently recovered from COVID.
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

Jon Wertheim’s Mailbag: Roger Federer’s Standing In GOAT Debate Could Be Slipping

This week’s mailbag includes a few post-Wimbledon questions and thoughts. A few reminders:. Full disclosure: There were a lot of post-Wimbledon questions around Nick Kyrgios. As long as a domestic violence allegation hangs over him—one that, unlike Zverev’s, is now in the legal system—we might do well to pause discussion of whether he will build upon his Wimbledon triumph, see his box office appeal outstrip his on-court lapses, or if his underarm serves are sportsmanlike.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Covid#Serbian#Australian
The Guardian

McEnroe review – tennis’s original bad boy takes stock

The rock’n’roll bad boy of tennis is watchably if uncritically celebrated in this documentary portrait by Barney Douglas; it is a film that leaves unsolved the riddle, if it is a riddle, of John McEnroe’s confrontational on-court personality. (Ever since my own teen years, I have been waiting for an interviewer to ask John if he ever saw an opponent’s ball called out when it was obviously in, and was tempted to scream with perfectionist rage against his own interests.) McEnroe is an engaging raconteur: funny and disarming about his excessive drug use – specifically cocaine – under the influence of Dionysiac sensualist and Studio 54-habitué Vitas Gerulaitis back in the good old days of the wooden racket and the disco glitter ball. It surely exacerbated his alarming temper. “People today use performance-enhancing drugs,” says McEnroe. “We used performance-detracting drugs.” And as for drugs not being good for you, McEnroe cheerfully says: “They were good so you can appreciate your life a little more …” McEnroe can still summon a snarl when he remembers being told off by the grumpy Wimbledon authorities for not showing up to the champions’ dinner and doing the traditional dance with ladies’ champ Martina Navratilova: “Big fucking deal!”
TENNIS
Elle

See Prince George’s Shy Moment When Meeting Tennis Champion Novak Djokovic

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child Prince George attended Wimbledon for the first time on Sunday, and it was special for more than one reason as the eight-year-old met the winner of the match, Novak Djokovic. While the Cambridges spoke to and shook hands with the seven-time champion, the...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Robb Report

Novak Djokovic Shows Off His Blue Ceramic Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 After Winning Wimbledon

Click here to read the full article. Novak Djokovic and Hublot’s partnership now has a Grand Slam title to its name. The Serbian tennis legend celebrated winning the sport’s oldest tournament for a seventh time by donning the brand’s Big Bang Meca-10 for the trophy celebration on Sunday, following his four-set victory over Nick Kyrgios. It marks the first time Djokovic has won a Slam since signing on to be the Swiss watchmaker’s brand ambassador last August. Djokovic’s Big Bang Meca-10 is certainly a timepiece fit for a champion. It features a 45mm case made from microblasted and polished blue ceramic and...
TENNIS
Time Out Global

Tennis star Venus Williams seen dining in Zadar

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams has been spotted relaxing around the Croatian resort of Zadar. Edged out in the second round of the mixed doubles this month, the former world No.1, now 42, is thought to have flown into Croatia by private jet. PIXSELL photographer Šime Zelić snapped Venus as...
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Novak Djokovic’s wife hits back at judgmental NY Times tennis reporter

Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena hit back at a New York Times tennis reporter on Sunday after her husband won Wimbledon. Djokovic was asked after his Wimbledon win about his vaccination status ahead of the US Open. Djokovic said he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19 and has no plans to get vaccinated. Given the current travel restrictions in the U.S., Djokovic would not be allowed to enter the country to compete in the US Open.
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy