ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy prices will continue to rise if oil fields like Cambo are halted – Hands

By Neil Pooran
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zj1yM_0gb2YCjl00
There have been protests against the Cambo development (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

The price of energy will increase further if oil fields like Cambo do not go ahead, a UK Government minister has warned.

Energy minister Greg Hands said the UK will need to import more oil if the North Atlantic development does not come online, increasing emissions.

Environmental groups have called for an end to new oil and gas fields, with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also opposed to the Cambo field.

The Cambo development was paused in December and is awaiting final approval from regulators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhQrC_0gb2YCjl00
UK energy minister Greg Hands said new fields like Cambo are necessary (Michal Wachucik/PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking to journalists last week, Mr Hands was asked what the impact on households would be if Cambo and projects like it do not go ahead.

He said: “It would almost certainly drive up the price of energy.

“And it would almost certainly be bad for energy security. And it’s likely to be bad for emissions.”

Imported gas has higher emissions associated with it than gas from the UK continental shelf, he said.

The minister said the independent advisory group the Climate Change Committee has accepted there is a role for the oil and gas industry beyond 2050, even after the transition to renewable energy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=077JSN_0gb2YCjl00
The minister said there will be a role for the oil and gas industry after 2050 (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

He said other European countries are envious of the UK’s hydrocarbon production, adding: “The UK having his own capability is something that our European partners and allies look on – with the exception of Norway, which obviously is an even better position than we are – but look on with envy.

“The fact that the UK is able to produce 50% of its own gas – I would say we need to make sure that we take good care of the resource that we’ve got, to invest in the resource that we’ve got at the moment, while still making the transition.”

Mr Hands also stressed the importance of new nuclear power, another issue where there is disagreement between the UK and Scottish governments.

“I think we need to be working better together,” he said.

“To deliver particularly on nuclear, to make sure that that baseload is there, what do we do when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oO8FD_0gb2YCjl00
Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Station is currently being constructed in Bridgwater, Somerset (Finnbarr Webster/PA) (PA Wire)

However he said the UK Government will not propose the building of a new nuclear plant north of the border if the Scottish Government is opposed to it.

He said the UK Government is “not in the business of forcing the Scottish Government to accept or to take nuclear”, but he wishes to persuade ministers in Edinburgh to take a different approach.

Energy is a matter reserved to Westminster but Holyrood has control of planning powers.

Mr Hands highlighted the German Green Party, which he said is rethinking its long-held opposition to nuclear power.

He said: “I would say to the Scottish Government to use the current energy crunch as a good reason to rethink its ideological opposition to nuclear.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
TheConversationAU

Albanese just laid out a radical new vision for Australia in the region: clean energy exporter and green manufacturer

Gone are the days when the federal government would cheer on Australia’s fossil fuel exports to the exclusion of all else, while seemingly doing everything in its power to hold back the switch to renewables. Now we have a new government, the clean energy transition is accelerating. Labor is framing the transition not just as decarbonisation but as a green economic boom through manufacture of electrolysers, green steel, green cement and green fertiliser. If successful, this will amount to a green industrial revolution. This radical new vision was laid out in Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s speech this week to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

North America Adds 11 Rigs

North America added 11 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on July 8. Nine of the weekly additions came from Canada and the other two came from the U.S., Baker Hughes’ latest count outlined. The additions push the total North America rig count up to 927, comprising 752 rigs from the U.S. and 175 rigs from Canada, the rig count shows.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Climate crisis: Modules that use Sun’s energy to remove CO2 from atmosphere set to deploy

A carbon capture startup has secured funding for its bid to remove 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over then next five years.Australia-based AspiraDAC received $700,000 from a group of tech giants for its solar-powered, CO2-trapping device, marking the first time that such technology has had commercial backing.The funding came from Frontier, a billion-dollar climate fund focussed on accelerating carbon removal. It was set up by payments firm Stripe and brings together Alphabet (formerly Google) and Meta (formerly Facebook).“There’s broad recognition that net zero by 2050 requires not just carbon abatement, but carbon removal at the gigaton scale,”...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Fields#Renewable Energy#Energy Security#Uk#European
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Autoblog

Island at end of the world pitches $6 billion hydrogen dream

An island region famed for its location at the very tip of South America wants to diversify its economy away from fossil fuels to tap the global clean-energy transition. Argentine province Tierra del Fuego — which translates to land of fire — is trying to lure investments in hydrogen and ammonium, with its base case targeting $6 billion of spending on wind farms and electrolyzers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
TheStreet

China’s Challenge With Iron Ore

Iron ore prices have remained volatile since hitting a record high in May 2021. With uncertainties persisting on both the supply and demand side, price fluctuations look set to continue. Contents. China’s Iron Ore Dependency. China is the world’s largest consumer of iron ore, and despite being the third-largest...
INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

The real-world consequences of green extremism

Glorious pictures from the edge of the universe have arrived on Earth just when events here force us to consider the possibility that governments are run by aliens. They are so out of touch with common sense that they must come from other planets. The James Webb Space Telescope, a...
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

Norwegian oil giant Equinor to buy U.S.-based battery storage firm

The transaction is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2022, according to Equinor. Formerly known as Statoil, Equinor's chief shareholder is the Norwegian state. Its plans to acquire East Point Energy represent the company's latest foray into the U.S. Norway's Equinor is to acquire U.S.-based battery storage developer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

The World Is Turning Back to Coal

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Happy July! The year is now more than halfway over, so I want to take a look at how a few big sources of carbon pollution are shaping up in 2022. To understand what’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Labor faces decisions on approval of up to 27 coal developments including greenfield mines

The Albanese government could face decisions on whether to approve up to 27 coal mining developments, based on applications lodged under national environment laws. An analysis by the Sunrise Project, a climate activist group, found 13 greenfield coalmines and 14 extensions of existing mines had been referred to the federal government for assessment under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy