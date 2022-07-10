ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Third of people saving for a home have cut back or stopped doing so – survey

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqA0E_0gb2Y9Ap00
A survey found many people who had been saving for a deposit for a property have had to either decrease the amount they were putting aside or stop doing so entirely (PA) (PA Archive)

Around one in three (32%) people who have been building a deposit for a flat or house say they have decreased or stopped saving for this goal due to rising living costs, a survey has found.

According to the survey generally, 83% said they have worries about their personal finances, according to TSB.

Other savings goals are also being kicked further down the road.

Three in 10 (29%) of those saving for a specific purchase such as a wedding, car or holiday say they have decreased the amount they are putting aside or stopped doing so altogether.

More than half (53%) of people are either very worried (25%) or fairly worried (28%) about not being able to save enough for retirement.

As everyday bills put wallets under strain, around half (49%) of people said they are worried about rising fuel and energy costs, while 24% are concerned about paying for household groceries.

Carol Anderson, director of branch banking at TSB, said: “This research exposes the emerging gap between resilient households with healthy rainy-day savings built up during the pandemic, and those with no savings who are struggling to get by.”

More than 5,800 people aged 18 to 75 were surveyed across the UK in June.

The findings were released as separate research, commissioned by the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust and analysed by a team at the University of Bristol, indicated around half (51%) of households consider their overall financial situation to be worse than at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Four-fifths (82%) of households said they have tried to do at least something to counteract rising energy prices since the start of January this year, with some reducing showers or baths, avoiding turning on the heating, cooking less frequently or only heating part of their home.

Looking to the next three months, half (50%) of households said they are worried about their ability to meet their gas or electricity bills.

The findings starkly show that people are facing a significant squeeze to their finances

Mubin Haq, abrdn Financial Fairness Trust

Two-fifths (39%) are worried about their ability to cover food costs and nearly three in 10 (29%) are concerned about being able to pay their rent or mortgage.

Nearly six in 10 (58%) are worried to some extent about their financial situation, rising to 72% of those with disabilities and 77% receiving or applying for benefits, researchers found.

Mubin Haq, chief executive of the trust, said: “The latest findings from our survey starkly show that people are facing a significant squeeze to their finances.”

The charitable trust funds research with the aim of tackling financial problems and improving living standards for people on low or middle incomes in the UK.

Professor Sharon Collard, personal finance chair at the University of Bristol, said: “Lots of people are cutting back to cope with the cost-of-living crisis. What really surprised us was how many people are cutting back and the variety of methods.”

The research was based on a survey of more than 5,700 people in May and June.

A package of cost-of-living support measures will help households in the coming months, including targeted support aimed at those who may be particularly struggling, as well as widespread support with energy bills.

Comments / 1

Related
GOBankingRates

What Is the Least Amount of Money You Need To Retire?

You know you’re supposed to save for life beyond your earning years, but how much? What’s the least amount you need to retire and what’s the plan to get there?. If you can’t rattle off the answers to any of those questions, don’t worry, most people are right there with you.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Anderson
The Daily Yonder

Rural Infection Rate Climbs for Third Consecutive Week

The rate of new Covid-19 infections in rural America climbed for the third week in a row last week, according to a Daily Yonder analysis. Three-quarters of all rural counties were in the red zone last week, up from about two-thirds of all rural counties two weeks ago. The red zone is defined as having 100 or more new infections per 100,000 residents in a seven-day period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Uk#Tsb#Financial Fairness Trust#The University Of Bristol
MindBodyGreen

How Much Turmeric Should You Take To Reap Its Health Benefits?

Turmeric root is an ancient Ayurvedic herb native to Southeast Asia. This golden spice's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties have been widely researched and used to soothe the body's inflammatory pathways and combat oxidative stress for thousands of years.*. As an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory plant powerhouse, the turmeric botanical (Curcuma longa)...
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

Is Quinoa the World's Healthiest Food?

Quinoa has become the quintessential health food in the past decade. But most people don't know why it's healthy. Quinoa is a powerhouse whole grain packed with nutrients. When used effectively, it can serve as the soil from which a healthy diet grows. You typically find quinoa (pronounced keen·waa) alongside...
FOOD & DRINKS
GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it’s time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over the years. However, without proper financial planning and budgeting, this can sometimes lead to a disastrous combination.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Tips to prepare for a possible recession

With inflation at a 40 year high, and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, many financial experts warn of an economic slow down. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss how to protect your finances during this uncertain time.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Motley Fool

Social Security Raises Often Fail Seniors; Advocates Want to Change the Way Cost-of-Living Adjustments Are Calculated

Inflation data is currently used to calculate Social Security raises. Advocates say there's a better way that could prevent seniors from losing buyer power. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Rising Interest Rates, Falling Bonds and a Possible Way Forward

As interest rates rise, are you wondering if the bonds in your portfolio are still the wise investment you once thought?. If you are having second thoughts about bonds, you aren’t the only one. In the latter part of 2021, even Bill Gross, known as the “Bond King,” said that bonds belong in the “investment garbage can.”
MARKETS
Hr Morning

Retirees could be the answer to staffing part-time positions

If you’re still short-staffed and looking for employees, we’ve got some terrific news! A new study found that 94% of people who said they were unemployed and 68% of retirees would consider returning to work. The CNBC All-America Workforce Survey polled Americans online on how the pandemic changed...
JOBS
Kiplinger

Taxes on I Bonds in 9 Common Situations

As investors seek to insulate their portfolio from rising inflation and the bumpy stock market, many are turning to Series I savings bonds (I bonds). Right now, I bonds are paying an interest rate of 9.62%. But don't just focus on the investment return. I bonds also have important tax advantages for owners. Interest earned on I bonds is exempt from state and local taxation, but owners can also defer federal income tax on the accrued interest for up to 30 years.
INCOME TAX
contagionlive.com

Moderna COVID-19 Booster Candidate Shows Greater Protection than Authorized Booster

The company’s investigational mRNA-1273.214 vaccine has now demonstrated significantly higher antibody titers against all tested variants. Moderna announced yesterday results from its topline line data announcing its investigational booster, mRNA-1273.214, showed greater protection against the Omicron BA.1 and BA.4/5 subvariants, as well as previous variants. According to the company,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Millennial Source (TMS)

New omicron sub-variants are spreading quickly throughout the world

New omicron sub-variants of COVID are spreading quickly throughout the world. In the US, a little more than 100,000 people have tested positive for COVID each day, with experts saying that number is probably even higher because of people not reporting at-home tests. In Europe, there’s been an uptick in cases and hospitalizations due to new strains of the virus. And in China, where people in hubs like Shanghai have only just left lockdown, another round of lockdowns could be on the horizon because of their own rising cases.
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy