ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City expand partnership with cryptocurrency platform

By Ian Parker
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvBLe_0gb2Y8I600

Manchester City have named cryptocurrency platform OKX as their new training kit partner for both the men’s and women’s teams this season.

The men’s team will wear the new kits from Monday when Pep Guardiola’s squad return to training ahead of the new campaign, with the women’s squad due back next month.

The deal is an expansion of an existing deal with OKX, which became the club’s cryptocurrency partner in March.

City Football Group chief operating officer Roel de Vries said: “We are pleased to expand our relationship with OKX today, as they become the official training kit partner of Manchester City.

“OKX and Man City are aligned on values such as innovation and success and for both parties, everything starts with training and education.”

OKX have also been named as the presenting partner of City’s trophy tour, with the Premier League trophy being taken to visit fans’ groups around the world following the club’s fourth league title in the last five seasons.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling completes stunning £50m move to Chelsea as England winger becomes first post-Roman Abramovich arrival at Stamford Bridge to kick off the Todd Boehly revolution

Raheem Sterling completed his £50million move to Chelsea and vowed to 'do his talking on the pitch'. The London-raised 27-year-old has returned to the capital from Manchester City to pen a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week. Meanwhile, Kalidou Koulibaly will soon complete a £34m move from Napoli,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Jorge Mendes will try to keep moving Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United expect him to stay

The next days and weeks are going to be vital for Cristiano Ronaldo's future. The Portuguese star made his intentions clear with Manchester United to leave as soon as possible because his priority is to try a new experience and play in the Champions League. He believes that Man United's ambition in the transfer market, or lack thereof, is not comparable to other top Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City. In short, Ronaldo wants out and his agent Jorge Mendes is exploring options around Europe to find a new destination.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#City Football Group#The Premier League#Cryptocurrency#Uk#Web3#Okx
The Independent

‘London is my home’: Chelsea confirm Raheem Sterling signing from Manchester City in £50m deal

Chelsea have completed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.The England international has signed a five-year contract at the Stamford Bridge club following a £50 million transfer from the Premier League champions.Sterling bid farewell to Manchester City earlier on Wednesday but has completed his move to Chelsea after joining the team’s pre-season tour in Los Angeles.A star in LA! 🇺🇸#SterlingIsChelsea pic.twitter.com/kgTYEI3ybn— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 13, 2022In confirming his switch to Chelsea, Sterling highlighted the desire to return to London and the management of Thomas Tuchel as key factors in his decision. New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Crypto
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling's arrival at Chelsea will take the club's levels to new heights, insists Mason Mount... with England midfielder backing new signing to become leader under Thomas Tuchel after £50m move

Raheem Sterling will raise the levels at Chelsea after completing a stunning £50million move from Manchester City, insists England team-mate Mason Mount. The London-raised 27-year-old has returned to the capital to pen a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week with Thomas Tuchel's side. He spent seven years at...
MLS
Chelsea Transfer Room

Opinion: With Raheem Sterling Joining, Can Chelsea break into Manchester City and Liverpool’s Top Two Spots?

The England International forward is certainly a step in the right direction, but what can do the Blues bridge the gap next season?. In short, no. The side are so comfortably in third that they could sit in stagnation all summer and finish there. Signing players is important because stagnation isn’t good enough for a team like Chelsea. Nor is third place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea star expects key talks over his future “soon”

According to reports, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has brushed off any suggestion that he could leave the club after he revealed for the first time that he wishes to remain at Stamford Bridge and hopes talks to extend his contract will commence soon. The Athletic have reported that 23-year-old Mount,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

743K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy