ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Britain could see hottest day of year with temperatures of 33C ‘very possible’

By Ted Hennessey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VvCyc_0gb2Y7PN00
The UK is set to bask in its hottest day of the year (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Britons are set to sizzle on what could be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures predicted to possibly hit 33C.

The Met Office has said the mercury in central, southern and eastern England will soar on Monday afternoon amid a heatwave blasting the nation.

Parts of the country will be hotter than some of the world’s top beach destinations, including areas in Jamaica, the Maldives and the Bahamas, with the hot weather set to last until the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p72nt_0gb2Y7PN00
The country will be hotter than parts of Jamaica (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

The UK’s record high for 2022 currently stands at 32.7C, recorded at Heathrow on June 17.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst told the PA news agency: “High pressure is going to dominate tomorrow, with lots of sunshine, particularly in England and Wales.

“In Scotland and Northern Ireland it will be somewhat hazy at times with thick cloud moving in from the north-west, possibly bringing some rain at times.

“But for most of us it will be a dry and sunny day, well into the high 20s from the morning, with central, southern and eastern parts of England to possibly see maximum highs of 33C.

“So it’s very possible tomorrow will be the hottest day of the year so far, it will certainly be on par with the existing record, maybe more.

“It will also be very warm overnight going into Tuesday, remaining in the low 20s in cities, so many may experience an uncomfortable night.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dl2pE_0gb2Y7PN00
Temperatures could remain hot overnight (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

A heat-health alert has been issued for some parts of the UK this week, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The hot spell looks set to subside later in the week, when a cold front is expected to start pushing in.

However, Mr Dewhurst said temperatures will remain in the mid-to-high 20s until the end of the week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK weather – live: Cobra meeting held as Britain braces for ‘extreme’ temperature surge

The government said it was preparing for a surge in demand on the NHS and other services due to a forecast of potentially record-breaking temperatures next week.After a meeting of the Cobra committee this afternoon, Kit Malthouse, the Cabinet Office minister, said the government will also focus on spreading awareness of the risks of extreme heat.“People need to take care, do all the stuff they would do when it is very hot – wear a hat, drink water – but critically also [with] the most vulnerable groups – the elderly, those with cardiovascular problems and the very young –...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Heatwave rail disruption warning as ministers say NHS is braced for ‘surge’

Train passengers are being warned of major disruption from extreme heat on rail lines as ministers said the NHS was braced for a “surge” in demand. Avanti West Coast warned passengers who wish to use services between London Euston and Scotland to plan ahead due to the impact of the weather on infrastructure.The company said services on Saturday and Sunday could be cancelled at short notice.It also warned that services on Monday July 18 and Tuesday July 19 will be subject to amended timetables and extended journey times.An emergency Cobra meeting was taking place on Thursday night to discuss...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Train drivers to stage strike on 30 July as summer travel misery deepens

A second UK-wide rail strike is set to take place on 30 July as train drivers across eight companies walk out for 24 hours.The action will come just three days after a nationwide rail strike by RMT union members working at Network Rail and eight other train operators on 27 July.The strike on 30 July will involve Aslef members at Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains as part of an ongoing dispute over pay.Mick Whelan, Aslef general secretary, said: “We don’t want to go on strike – strikes are...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Italy held by Iceland as both sides remain without Euro 2022 win

A year ago, an Italy team celebrated winning a European Championships in England. History may not repeat itself. If Roberto Mancini’s men tasted glory, ignominy could beckon for Milena Bertolini’s women. Even as they averted a second successive defeat, they remain threatened with early elimination. Valentina Bergamaschi denied Iceland just a second ever win at the European Championships and secured Italy a first point of this year’s tournament, but their status as bad starters, in more ways than one, could prove decisive.Italy finished in the ascendant, looking for a winner but, both against Iceland and in the tournament, they have...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#England And Wales#Britons#The Met Office
The Independent

Gatwick airport runs low on water forcing closure of toilets and restaurants amid heatwave

Gatwick airport ran low on water on Wednesday after a burst pipe disrupted supplies in the middle of a heatwave.The shortage reportedly left passengers in one terminal with only two working toilets while restaurants were forced to close.Airport officials apologised said they were handing out bottled water to passengers.SES Water, which serves the airport and surrounding area, said a burst water main in Shipley Bridge had cut pressure to Gatwick and the nearby towns of Horley and Crawley.BBC News reported that 100 properties had their water cut off completely while 1,200 had low pressure.At 6pm a spokesperson for SES...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

England boss Eddie Jones determined to restore ‘rhythm and flow’ to Test rugby

England head coach Eddie Jones is determined to bring an end to the continuous stoppages that are diminishing the appeal of the game in time for next year’s World Cup.Jones plans to convene a group of leading coaches, players and referees in the autumn with the aim of removing the repeated pauses in play caused by overuse of the TMO, draconian policing of high tackles, pedantic officiating of the set-piece and drinks breaks.Union’s declining ball-in-play time was highlighted when Queensland and New South Wales met in a high-octane series decider on Wednesday and Jones admits he has “had enough” of...
RUGBY
The Independent

Animals enjoy ice lollies to keep cool at Madrid zoo

Animals at Madrid Zoo have been enjoying some frozen treats to keep as cool as they can in the heat.Temperatures in Spain were set to soar to around 40 degrees celcius, with several parts of the country on red alert for extreme heat, and a wildfire has raged in western Spain, burning around 9884 acres.This clip shows zoo animals such as pandas, seals, and lions enjoying popsicles made out of food on Wednesday (13 July).Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy