LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is expected to release more information later today about the shooting of a fugitive at Shawnee Park over the weekend. It happened at the Dirt Bowl tournament at the park around 8 p.m. on July 10. That's where officers spotted Herbert Lee -- who was wanted for three different warrants -- at the park. As officers approached Lee, they say he took off running.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO