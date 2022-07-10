ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Cera Talks Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the upcoming animated film Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Michael Cera plays Hank, a hard-on-his-luck hound who wants to be a samurai and finds himself in a town full of cats in need of a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain (Ricky Gervais) who plans to...

comicbook.com

Related
ComicBook

Moon Knight Is About to Clash With Marvel's Next Supernatural Disney+ Hero

Two Disney+ supernatural heroes are on a collision course in an upcoming Marvel annual. Moon Knight has been defending the passengers of the night at his Midnight Mission in the pages of his own solo series by writer Jed MacKay. This October sees the release of Moon Knight Annual #1, a double-sized issue from Jed MacKay and artist Federico Sabbatini, who has already provided art in select issues of Moon Knight and the Devil's Reign: Moon Knight one-shot. The story reunites Moon Knight and Jack Russell, the Werewolf by Night, who Marc Spector shares a bloody history with.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Photos Reveal New Look at Hulk, Titania, and More

The countdown has officially begun for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the live-action series debuting on Disney+ in a little over a month. The series will be led by Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, who will be surrounded by a surprising ensemble cast. This cast is sure to contribute an epic and hilarious experience for viewers, and a new series of photos officially released by Disney+ provide a new look at what that will entail. The She-Hulk photos, which you can check out below, provide new glimpses at Maslany as Jennifer Walters, as well as characters like Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Mary MacPheeran / Titania (Jameela Jamil).
PHOTOGRAPHY
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Gets Poster

Earlier this year, Winnie the Pooh and all related characters entered the public domain, allowing anyone to bring to life any story they'd like with the series, with one of the first and most viral takes on the material being the horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The film has earned its first poster, which was unveiled by Dread Central. The new film is far from the first time a seemingly innocuous concept was twisted and reimagined into unsettling ways, but by getting to use the actual Winnie the Pooh franchise, it surely takes the terror to new levels. Stay tuned for details on Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Panther and Nope Star Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Almost Gave Up on Acting

There was a time not too long ago that Daniel Kaluuya thought of giving up the art of acting. The Black Panther star made the revelation in a chat with Nope helmer and frequent collaborator Jordan Peele in a piece for Essence. According to the Oscar-winning actor, he was having a hard time getting roles and feeling welcome in the craft.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Scream 6 Adds Ready or Not and Spider-Man Stars

Scream 6 is adding some familiar faces from Ready or Not and Spider-Man to the mix for the sequel. Bloody Disgusting reports that Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori are joining the cast. New York will actually play host to the action this time around. Radio Silence are back to direct Scream 6 after such success with the last movie. From that previous effort are returning faces Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega. Others coming back for another date with Ghostface are Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Josh Segarra. Scream 5 really reinvigorated the fanbase for the beloved horror series. For a long time people had wondered if a give reinterpretation would be the film to really jolt the franchise back into the public consciousness. When it comes to meta horror movies, Scream is really a standard-bearer. Now, the incoming project will have one of the faces of the modern genre along for the ride.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Busi Lurayi, Star of How to Ruin Christmas and ER, Dies Suddenly

Busisiwe Lurayi, the South African actress best known for her role as Tumi on Netflix's How to Ruin Christmas, has died. In a social media post by her management team at Eye Media Artists, it was revealed that Lurayi was found deceased at her residence on Sunday night. Lurayi was in her mid-30s.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Gets New Teaser

One of the most consistently acclaimed and unsettling series on streaming platforms is Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, with a new teaser for Season 5 of the series having been unveiled. Based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, the series debuted at a time when it was considered a dystopic view of the country, only for each passing year to see the storyline more closely mirror real-world events in disturbing ways. You can check out the teaser for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 above before the gripping series makes its return to Hulu on September 14th.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Gosling FINALLY Ken, Kaluuya Nope to Black Panther 2 & Lizzo's Coldplay

Catching you up on today’s entertainment headlines: Ryan Gosling is excited to "finally" play Ken in the "Barbie" movie, Daniel Kaluuya says "Nope" to returning for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and Lizzo provides insight into her new song called "Coldplay," which samples the rock band's song "Yellow," which the star singer calls her "baby making music."
MOVIES
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Taps Into Kaido's Might

One Piece is now gearing up for the final saga of the long running action manga, and one awesome cosplay is truly tapping into how much has changed with Kaido over the years! When Kaido was first introduced to the series, he was an invincible being that somehow could not die despite his seeming desire to do so. We then got the fullest look at the Emperor of the Seas during the events of the Wano Country arc as Luffy and the others made their way to take down both he and Big Mom during the biggest war of the series to date.
COMICS
ComicBook

Orphan: First Kill Poster Teases Esther's Bloody Return

It's been about 13 years since the world was introduced to Ester in Orphan, and now Isabelle Fuhrman is returning to play the role. The first movie saw Ester being adopted by a couple who had no idea she was secretly an adult with hypopituitarism pretending to be a child. At the time, Fuhrman was only 12 years old, and now she's back for Orphan: First Kill. This week saw the long-awaited trailer for the horror prequel and a new poster teases that Ester is still up to her old tricks.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael B. Jordan Wax Statue Has Social Media Cracking Jokes

Michael B. Jordan got a brand new wax statue and the jokes came flying in. In the image circulating on Twitter, the Creed star is pictured alongside fans. However, the statue itself is quite a bit lighter than the famous actor. This fact led a bunch of users to compare Jordan's brand new likeness to every athlete under the sun. There are jokes about Tiger Woods, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and more. Everyone had a little bit of fun with this one. Wax statues are notoriously hard to get right, and this latest example is no exception. It's not even the first weird Jordan statue that has existed. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, a lot of people are wondering if fans will see the real one return to the franchise.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Movie Shares Release Date

The genre of Isekai is a hot ticket item in the world of anime today, with some big examples that fit the bill being The Rising of the Shield Hero, Overlord, Sword Art Online, and more. Now, one of the biggest series with the weirdest names is set to receive its first movie, as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has revealed when the movie will hit the big screen in the East with new art and a new poster that brings back some of Isekai's biggest heroes and villains.
COMICS
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Eddie Munson's "Master of Puppets" Scene Wasn't in Original Scripts

The Stranger Things Season 4 finale brought with it a number of memorable moments, though the scene in which Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson plays an epic rendition of Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has become a fan favorite. Despite the impact the scene had, creators of the series Matt and Ross Duffer recently revealed that any notion of such a plan wasn't in the original scripts for the series, but that it was conjured in time for the series to then retroactively include hints that would tease such an encounter. Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Owen Wilson's Superhero Movie Secret Headquarters Gets First Look Poster

Owen Wilson is currently busy filming the second season of Loki for Marvel and Disney+, but the actor's return as Mobius M. Mobius won't be the only superhero project fans of Wilson have to look forward to. The actor is also set to star in a new original superhero movie titled Secret Headquarters, which will premiere exclusively only Paramount+ in August. The first trailer for the movie is expected to be released tomorrow, but @DiscussingFilm on Twitter just shared a first look at the movie's poster.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chucky Season 2 Gets SYFY Premiere Date

Syfy and USA Network today revealed the season two premiere date of Chucky, the Child's Play spinoff that airs on both networks. Chucky will premiere on both networks at 9 p.m. ET/PT on October 9, 2022. The second season is set to pit Chucky against those he blames for foiling his season one plans: survivors Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), as well as Tiffany, his long-time lover, who revealed her role in Chucky's original arrest and execution at the end of last season.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Winchesters: Jensen Ackles Wants Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Matt Cohen to Appear on Supernatural Prequel

This fall, The CW's Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters will take viewers back to where it all began with the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. The series will star Drake Rodger as John and Meg Donnelly as Mary, but if Jensen Ackles has his way, the series will feature more than one version of John Winchester. Ackles, who played Dean Winchester on Supernatural and serves as the prequel's narrator, told Supernatural Then and Now podcast, he'd like to see all versions of John Winchester appear at some point, Spider-Man: No Way Home style.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He's Not Returning for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

One big star from Black Panther is not going to be in the sequel. Jacqueline Coley from Rotten Tomatoes shared the news that Daniel Kaluuya would not be back on Twitter. During an interview for NOPE, the Judas and the Black Messiah star shared that there were scheduling conflicts at play when it came to the Marvel sequel. A lot of the cast was assumed to be returning for Ryan Coogler's vast return to Wakanda. A lot of the actors from the first film have been pressed about their involvement and until now it seemed like the band was all back together. Working with Jordan Peele on NOPE probably was a huge draw for Kaluuya as the two teamed up for Get Out back in 2017. Now, Black Panther fans are going to wonder if there's any more familiar faces who might not show up for the big celebration in a few short months.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Trailer Released

AMC+ has released a new teaser trailer for Interview With the Vampire. The new teaser, which was dropped on Twitter on Wednesday, is only about 30 seconds long, but it gives us a new look at the Louis de Pointe du Lac, the titular vampire being interviewed, played by Jacob Anderson. A previous teaser gave us our first look at Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), but this new teaser has a few more surprises in store for fans of Anne Rice's novel. You can check the teaser out for yourself below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds' Clue Movie Script Is Done

Ryan Reynolds' Clue movie has a fully-completed script. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have been working on the project. They spoke to Discussing Film about their time on Spiderhead and other movies. The duo has been at work on Deadpool 3 as well. Everyone is awaiting word on how that project will fit into the larger MCU tapestry. But, Clue also came up as well. Reynolds has been at work on the fresh take on the property for years. The grind hasn't really stopped despite development shuffles and different names attached to Clue. Through it all, the script has become a reality and now there's a bit of a holding pattern when it comes to getting the film rolling in earnest. Reynolds is a very busy man with a ton of irons in the fire. But, he genuinely seems to care about this Clue movie. Maybe it will get a push one day? For now, there's a script and the rest of it will have to come later.
MOVIES

