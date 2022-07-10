Michael Cera Talks Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Scream 6 is adding some familiar faces from Ready or Not and Spider-Man to the mix for the sequel. Bloody Disgusting reports that Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori are joining the cast. New York will actually play host to the action this time around. Radio Silence are back to direct Scream 6 after such success with the last movie. From that previous effort are returning faces Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega. Others coming back for another date with Ghostface are Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Josh Segarra. Scream 5 really reinvigorated the fanbase for the beloved horror series. For a long time people had wondered if a give reinterpretation would be the film to really jolt the franchise back into the public consciousness. When it comes to meta horror movies, Scream is really a standard-bearer. Now, the incoming project will have one of the faces of the modern genre along for the ride.
Comments / 0