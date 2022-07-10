ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairbanks North Star, Southeast Fairbanks by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 15:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-10 15:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 17:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 543 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of Freeman, or 19 miles west of Casa Grande, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 146 and 167. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 168. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Medina; Portage; Stark; Summit; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Medina County in northeastern Ohio Western Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chippewa Lake, or near Medina, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Medina, Massillon, Barberton, Green, Wadsworth, Tallmadge, North Canton, Rittman, Mogadore, Doylestown, Hartville, Creston, Navarre, Chippewa Lake, New Franklin, Norton, Fairlawn and Canal Fulton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Douglas, northwestern Washburn and northeastern Burnett Counties through 415 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dairyland, or 30 miles north of Spooner, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Gordon around 410 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Wascott and Minong. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf; Jackson; Liberty; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jackson, north central Gulf, northeastern Bay and Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, west central Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida and southeastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 1115 AM EDT/1015 AM CDT/ At 1021 AM EDT/921 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Lynn Haven, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Vernon, Marianna, Blountstown, Springfield, Hiland Park, Bradford, Greenwood, Altha, Alford, Wausau, Moose Pond, Clarksville, Abe Springs, Dirego Park, College Station, Chipola and Camps Head. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near a lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hancock; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK COUNTIES At 218 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles south of Lakeville, or 28 miles southeast of Lincoln, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Grand Lake Stream. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Saratoga, Southeast Warren, Southern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Saratoga and southwestern Washington Counties through 230 PM EDT At 203 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Corinth, or 9 miles north of Saratoga Springs, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Edward, Corinth, Gates, Wilton, Northumberland, Schuylerville, Victory, Argyle, Gurn Spring, Bacon Hill, Coveville, Jewell Corner, Grangerville, Kings Station, Middle Falls, Gansevoort, Bald Mountain, Hartman, Starks Knob and Clarks Mills. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 16 and 17N. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Shackelford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Shackelford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Callahan, southwestern Shackelford and east central Taylor Counties through 130 PM CDT At 105 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hamby, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clyde, Baird, Eula, Potosi, Hamby, Admiral and Us- 283 Near The Callahan-Shackelford County Line. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 290 and 317. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Atkinson; Coffee; Jeff Davis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Coffee, northwestern Atkinson and western Jeff Davis Counties through 245 PM EDT At 156 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pridgen to near Willacoochee. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Douglas, Hazlehurst, Willacoochee, Broxton, Ambrose, Pridgen, West Green, Snipesville and Denton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Grady, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Decatur; Grady; Mitchell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Decatur, northern Grady and south central Mitchell Counties through 245 PM EDT At 209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Camilla to 10 miles northwest of Whigham to near Bainbridge. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cairo, Bainbridge, Whigham, Climax, Vada, Akridge, Peoples Still, Spence, Capel, Elpino and Harrells Still. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 09:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Western Mogollon Rim A strong thunderstorm will impact portions northern Flagstaff in Coconino County through 1100 AM MST At 1019 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms 10 to 15 miles north of Flagstaff across the San Francisco Peaks area. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds of up to 45 mph and penny size hail. Heavy rainfall can also be expected with these thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Flagstaff, Flagstaff Mall, Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument, Timberline, Hutchison Acres, Bonito Campground At Sunset Crater, Doney Park, Wupatki Trails, Fernwood, Sunset Crater Visitors Center, Lockett Meadow Campground, Arizona Snowbowl and Little Elden Spring Horse Camp. This includes the following highways Route 66 between mile markers 199 and 201. Interstate 40 between mile markers 200 and 201. U.S. Highway 89 between mile markers 419 and 439. Highway 180 between mile markers 234 and 237. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benson, Eddy, Nelson, Ramsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:18:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benson; Eddy; Nelson; Ramsey THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENSON...WEST CENTRAL NELSON...SOUTH CENTRAL RAMSEY AND NORTHEASTERN EDDY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Hot, Dry, and Windy Conditions during Tuesday and Wednesday Afternoon .Abnormally hot conditions under the ridge has already created critically dry conditions east of the Cascades. As an upper level trough begins to displace the ridge currently over the area, winds during the afternoon will become gusty. This will result in critical conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 284 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...The Northeast Portion of Fire Weather Zone 284, including the town of Macdoel; and Modoc National Forest, Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge, and Lava Beds National Monument. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: As low as 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 600 PM MST At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Freeman, or 22 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Freeman and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Hill, Johnson, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis; Hill; Johnson; Tarrant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR EASTERN JOHNSON...SOUTH CENTRAL TARRANT...NORTHWESTERN HILL AND WESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 1234 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Venus, or near Alvarado, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Burleson, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Midlothian, Crowley, Kennedale, Everman, Keene, Joshua, Alvarado, Rendon, Venus, Itasca, Grandview, Maypearl, Covington and Cross Timber. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Delaware, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central New York. Target Area: Chenango; Delaware; Otsego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Otsego, northern Delaware and east central Chenango Counties through 245 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gilbertsville, or 10 miles southeast of Norwich, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oneonta, Davenport, Guilford, Worcester, Maryland, Kortright, Meredith, Otego, Morris and Hobart. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 88 between 12 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS EASTERN MA AND RI THIS AFTERNOON Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected along a sea breeze boundary across portions of eastern MA and RI this afternoon, mainly between 3 to 7 PM. Some of these storms could be strong to marginally severe, with the main hazard being damaging wind gusts. In addition, heavy rain and brief very localized street flooding would also be possible in any strong thunderstorms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. And remember to turn around, don`t drown!
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Grimes, Houston, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Colorado; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Walker; Waller; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Iberville, St. James, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Assumption; Iberville; St. James; Upper Lafourche; Western Ascension A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ascension, western St. James, southeastern Iberville, northwestern Lafourche and Assumption Parishes through 115 PM CDT At 1243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Napoleonville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, White Castle, Supreme, Paincourtville, Labadieville, Belle Rose and Chackbay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hill, McLennan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Coryell; Falls; Hill; McLennan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McLennan, eastern Coryell, Bosque, Bell, southwestern Hill and western Falls Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Whitney State Park to Beverly Hills to near Rosebud. Movement was west at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Waco, Temple, Belton, Gatesville, Hewitt, Robinson, Bellmead, Woodway, Lacy-Lakeview, McGregor, Clifton, Nolanville, Morgan`s Point Resort, Bartlett, Salado, Whitney, Beverly Hills, Little River-Academy, Lorena and Troy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Waller; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Austin, southern Grimes, eastern Burleson, southeastern Brazos, Washington, Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto, west central Liberty, Waller and northwestern Harris Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1258 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Washington to near Waller to Cut And Shoot. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Conroe, Brenham, Tomball, Navasota, Hempstead, Willis, Prairie View, Bellville, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Washington, Hockley, Oak Ridge North, Waller, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora and Patton Village. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX

