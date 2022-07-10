Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairbanks North Star, Southeast Fairbanks by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 09:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Western Mogollon Rim A strong thunderstorm will impact portions northern Flagstaff in Coconino County through 1100 AM MST At 1019 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms 10 to 15 miles north of Flagstaff across the San Francisco Peaks area. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds of up to 45 mph and penny size hail. Heavy rainfall can also be expected with these thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Flagstaff, Flagstaff Mall, Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument, Timberline, Hutchison Acres, Bonito Campground At Sunset Crater, Doney Park, Wupatki Trails, Fernwood, Sunset Crater Visitors Center, Lockett Meadow Campground, Arizona Snowbowl and Little Elden Spring Horse Camp. This includes the following highways Route 66 between mile markers 199 and 201. Interstate 40 between mile markers 200 and 201. U.S. Highway 89 between mile markers 419 and 439. Highway 180 between mile markers 234 and 237. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO