ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairbanks North Star, Southeast Fairbanks by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 15:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-10 15:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 17:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 543 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of Freeman, or 19 miles west of Casa Grande, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 146 and 167. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 168. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hood, Johnson, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hood; Johnson; Parker; Somervell; Tarrant A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Somervell, northwestern Johnson, southern Parker, southwestern Tarrant and Hood Counties through 200 PM CDT At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Aledo, and another near Oak Trail Shores, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Cleburne, Weatherford, Benbrook, White Settlement, Granbury, Pecan Plantation, Willow Park, Aledo, Westworth Village, Glen Rose, Hudson Oaks, Annetta, Godley, Lipan, Cleburne State Park, Dinosaur Valley State Park, Oak Trail Shores, Tolar and Annetta South. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HOOD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Conroe, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto; Walker; Waller; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Grimes, northeastern Burleson, Brazos, northeastern Washington, northern Montgomery, San Jacinto, northwestern Liberty, northeastern Waller, southwestern Polk and southeastern Walker Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1225 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wixon Valley to 7 miles east of Anderson to near Coldspring. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include College Station, Bryan, Conroe, Navasota, Willis, Washington, Shepherd, Panorama Village, Cut And Shoot, New Waverly, Coldspring, Montgomery, Snook, Kurten, Wixon Valley, Millican, Anderson, Todd Mission, Lake Livingston State Park and Lake Conroe Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Medina; Portage; Stark; Summit; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Medina County in northeastern Ohio Western Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chippewa Lake, or near Medina, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Medina, Massillon, Barberton, Green, Wadsworth, Tallmadge, North Canton, Rittman, Mogadore, Doylestown, Hartville, Creston, Navarre, Chippewa Lake, New Franklin, Norton, Fairlawn and Canal Fulton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Fairbanks North Star#Mph
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft Scattered strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Huerfano, southeastern Costilla and southwestern Las Animas Counties through NOON MDT At 1129 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Cuchara Pass, or 15 miles southeast of Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stonewall, Cuchara Pass and Weston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf; Jackson; Liberty; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jackson, north central Gulf, northeastern Bay and Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, west central Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida and southeastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 1115 AM EDT/1015 AM CDT/ At 1021 AM EDT/921 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Lynn Haven, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Vernon, Marianna, Blountstown, Springfield, Hiland Park, Bradford, Greenwood, Altha, Alford, Wausau, Moose Pond, Clarksville, Abe Springs, Dirego Park, College Station, Chipola and Camps Head. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Merrimack by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Merrimack A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Merrimack County through 245 PM EDT At 202 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Canterbury, or 8 miles northwest of Concord, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Concord, Hopkinton, Loudon, Epsom, Canterbury, Warner, Boscawen, Chichester, Webster, Salisbury, Northfield and Pembroke. This includes the following highways Interstate 89 between mile markers 13 and 14. Interstate 93 between mile markers 39 and 51. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MERRIMACK COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Saratoga, Southern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southern Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Saratoga and southern Washington Counties through 245 PM EDT At 217 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fort Edward, or near Hudson Falls, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hudson Falls, Salem, Fort Edward, Porter, South Glens Falls, Argyle, Cossayuna, Braymer School, Dunham Basin, Goose Island, East Hebron, Rexleigh, Tiplady, Fitch Point, Lick Springs, West Hebron, East Greenwich, Chamberlin Mills, Belcher and North Argyle. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Belknap, Southern Carroll, Strafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Belknap; Southern Carroll; Strafford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Strafford, east central Belknap and southeastern Carroll Counties through 300 PM EDT At 215 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ossipee, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ossipee, Moultonborough, Alton, Effingham, Wolfeboro, Gilford, Freedom, Brookfield, Wakefield, Tuftonboro, Middleton, Milton and New Durham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Berkeley; Boone; Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Gilmer; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Harrison; Jefferson; Kanawha; Lewis; Lincoln; Logan; McDowell; Mineral; Mingo; Morgan; Nicholas; Pendleton; Pocahontas; Putnam; Raleigh; Randolph; Roane; Taylor; Upshur; Webster; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 462 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBOUR BERKELEY BOONE BRAXTON CALHOUN CLAY FAYETTE GILMER GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY HARRISON JEFFERSON KANAWHA LEWIS LINCOLN LOGAN MCDOWELL MINERAL MINGO MORGAN NICHOLAS PENDLETON POCAHONTAS PUTNAM RALEIGH RANDOLPH ROANE TAYLOR UPSHUR WEBSTER WYOMING
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benson, Eddy, Nelson, Ramsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benson; Eddy; Nelson; Ramsey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENSON...WEST CENTRAL NELSON...SOUTH CENTRAL RAMSEY AND NORTHEASTERN EDDY COUNTIES At 100 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hamar, or 23 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tolna. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 600 PM MST At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Freeman, or 22 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Freeman and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Coleman, Runnels, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Coleman; Runnels; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Callahan, northwestern Coleman, southeastern Taylor and northeastern Runnels Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oplin, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Winters, Tuscola, Lawn, Novice, Glen Cove, Hatchel, Silver Valley, Crews, Oplin, Lake Coleman, Ovalo, Goldsboro, Lake Winters Lake and Hords Creek Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 09:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Western Mogollon Rim A strong thunderstorm will impact portions northern Flagstaff in Coconino County through 1100 AM MST At 1019 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms 10 to 15 miles north of Flagstaff across the San Francisco Peaks area. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds of up to 45 mph and penny size hail. Heavy rainfall can also be expected with these thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Flagstaff, Flagstaff Mall, Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument, Timberline, Hutchison Acres, Bonito Campground At Sunset Crater, Doney Park, Wupatki Trails, Fernwood, Sunset Crater Visitors Center, Lockett Meadow Campground, Arizona Snowbowl and Little Elden Spring Horse Camp. This includes the following highways Route 66 between mile markers 199 and 201. Interstate 40 between mile markers 200 and 201. U.S. Highway 89 between mile markers 419 and 439. Highway 180 between mile markers 234 and 237. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Iberville, St. James, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Assumption; Iberville; St. James; Upper Lafourche; Western Ascension A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ascension, western St. James, southeastern Iberville, northwestern Lafourche and Assumption Parishes through 115 PM CDT At 1243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Napoleonville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, White Castle, Supreme, Paincourtville, Labadieville, Belle Rose and Chackbay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hill, McLennan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Coryell; Falls; Hill; McLennan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McLennan, eastern Coryell, Bosque, Bell, southwestern Hill and western Falls Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Whitney State Park to Beverly Hills to near Rosebud. Movement was west at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Waco, Temple, Belton, Gatesville, Hewitt, Robinson, Bellmead, Woodway, Lacy-Lakeview, McGregor, Clifton, Nolanville, Morgan`s Point Resort, Bartlett, Salado, Whitney, Beverly Hills, Little River-Academy, Lorena and Troy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Grimes, Houston, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Colorado; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Walker; Waller; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Barren, Metcalfe, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Metcalfe; Monroe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Monroe County in south central Kentucky Northeastern Allen County in south central Kentucky Southern Barren County in south central Kentucky Southwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 315 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Glasgow, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Monroe, northeastern Allen, southern Barren and southwestern Metcalfe Counties, including the following locations... Dry Fork, Eighty Eight, Bristletown, Gum Tree, Lucas, Haywood, Sulphur Lick, Austin, Nobob and Tracy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Ellis, Hill, Johnson, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallas; Ellis; Hill; Johnson; Tarrant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR EASTERN JOHNSON...SOUTHEASTERN TARRANT...NORTHWESTERN HILL WESTERN ELLIS AND SOUTHWESTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 1222 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mansfield moving southwest at 15 mph. At 1221 PM CDT, quarter size hail was reported with this storm near Mansfield. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Cedar Hill, Burleson, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Midlothian, Crowley, Kennedale, Everman, Keene, Joshua, Alvarado, Rendon, Ovilla, Venus, Itasca and Grandview. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Hot, Dry, and Windy Conditions during Tuesday and Wednesday Afternoon .Abnormally hot conditions under the ridge has already created critically dry conditions east of the Cascades. As an upper level trough begins to displace the ridge currently over the area, winds during the afternoon will become gusty. This will result in critical conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 284 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...The Northeast Portion of Fire Weather Zone 284, including the town of Macdoel; and Modoc National Forest, Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge, and Lava Beds National Monument. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: As low as 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy