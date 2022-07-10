Navy sailor found dead aboard USS Carl Vinson, officials confirm

The US aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits in the Sundra Strait on April 15, 2017

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (

) – Naval personnel say a sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson was found unresponsive onboard Sunday.

The carrier (CNV 70) was pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, which is located at the north end of the Coronado peninsula on San Diego Bay in San Diego. The sailor was pronounced dead on the scene.

The sailor’s cause of death is still under investigation, but officials say they do not suspect foul play or suicide at this time.

Officials say they will not be releasing the identity of the sailor until 24 hours after the family has been notified.