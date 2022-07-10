ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield road projects continue

By Bradley Zimmerman
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A number of road construction projects are continuing this week in Springfield, resulting in lanes and in some cases the entire roads being closed.

Sixth Street between Wellesley Avenue and Broad Place closed on Friday and will remain closed until Tuesday, July 19. Elsewhere, Capitol Avenue is closed in two separate places:

Monroe Street is also closed between 9th and 11th Streets because of the Rail Improvements Project. Intermittent Lane closures are also happening between 9th and 11th on South Grand Avenue and East Cook Street.

5th Street between Broad Place and Iles Avenue is reduced to three lanes in the southbound direction while Hilltop Road is closed to through traffic between Alder Wood Drive and White Timber Road.

Concrete work and patching, asphalt paving and oil paving will also be taking place at the following locations:

  • 15th Street (between Laurel and Ash Streets)
  • Ash Street (between 10th and 15th Streets)
  • Taylor Avenue (between Cornell and Stanford Avenues)
  • 5th Street (between North Grand Avenue and Carpenter Street)
  • Laurel Street between MacArthur Boulevard and Lowell Avenue)
  • Lindsey Road
  • Monroe Street (between Walnut and Lewis Streets)
  • Edwards Street (between MacArthur Boulevard and College Street)
  • Cedar and Pine Streets between 4th and 9th Streets
  • Fox Bridge Road (between Stanford Avenue and 15th Street)
