Buffalo, NY

Taste of Buffalo's full comeback

By I'Jaz Ja'ciel
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — The Taste of Buffalo may have made its in-person return last year, but this year’s fest could be called its true comeback from the pandemic, with more ways to share the love and the flavors. “We had a ton of people out here, it...

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, New York Lunch Spots You Need To Try

For the first time in a couple of years, offices in Buffalo actually have (gasp!) people in them. People have been steadily transitioning from working from home to mingling with co-workers again. This development has led to the celebratory return of one of the best sentences you could ever hear between 9 and 5…
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Zoo, Niagara Aquarium offering discounted admission on Saturday for '716 Day'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "716 Day" is almost here and to celebrate, the Buffalo Zoo and the Aquarium of Niagara both announced special discounts. In honor of 716 Day, the Buffalo Zoo will be offering a special admission price of $7.16 on Saturday, July 16. The zoo will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For anyone who wants to skip the line, tickets can be purchased online here.
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Behind the Scenes: New York Chips

GAINESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Originally a dairy farm located in Wyoming County, the Marquart brothers, Ed and Tom, decided to take over the family business in the 1960s. Rather than continuing to milk cows, though, they started planting some potatoes instead. “Any young farmer who grows potatoes, in their...
stepoutbuffalo.com

Get A Free Bubble Tent Setup From Cozy Up Buffalo

Party all day and all night in the bubble tent with your friends and family! Cozy Up Buffalo has created an extraordinary experience for those who are looking for a private, intimate place to host their special event. Whether you want to go on a picnic or have a party, Cozy Up Buffalo will give you that perfect atmosphere. Our bubble fit up to 15 people. We come set it up wherever you want and we bring everything that you need to have the most luxurious experience. from the decor to the furniture, do all of the work so that you can just relax.
News 4 Buffalo

Winners announced for 2022 Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo announced on Saturday the restaurant and winery award winners for the 39th annual festival. Judging took place by representatives of local media, politics and business. Additionally, the first ever Eric DuVall Memorial Best of Buffalo Award was given in memory of...
wutv29.com

Vendors overcome supply shortages for 39th Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Whether spicy or sweet, there’s something for everyone at Taste of Buffalo. On Saturday and Sunday, crowds swarmed Delaware Avenue between City Hall and Chippewa Street for the festival’s 39th celebration. “The line’s been long like this all day for the past two days,”...
wnypapers.com

First Niagara Falls Jazz Fest is Sunday

Organized by Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective & Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative. The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area and the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective are presenting the first Niagara Falls Jazz Fest, slated for 5-8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Beloved Community Center (lawn), 1710 Calumet Ave, Niagara Falls. This event is a free community concert that highlights “Women in Jazz,” and “reflects on the influential history of jazz and music in Niagara Falls.”
stepoutbuffalo.com

5 Reasons Why Students in Buffalo Love Living at Collegiate Village Apartments

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. You’ve made a major commitment to furthering your education, now you need an apartment complex that is committed to you and your studies. Located near many local colleges including state and private schools, Collegiate Village provides a housing option for students year-round.
buffalorising.com

The Healing Grounds Café and Sanctuary

A community safe haven for the black, brown, and “everybody down.”. It’s funny (and serendipitous) , how some business concepts come to fruition. Take the case of Hy-Deia Jaye Walker and Dan White. Unbeknown to one another, both Hy-Deia and Dan were each considering opening up a holistic café in the former Sweet_ness 7 location at 220 Grant Street. When Hy-Deia called building owner Prish Moran, to tell her about her idea for the café, Prish replied that she had already talked to her business partner, Dan. When Hy-Deia told Prish that she didn’t have a business partner, Prish was surprised, and suggested that the two meet. After an hour-long FaceTime video, Hy-Deia and Dan decided to partner up on the café. And that, my friends, is the future of cooperation in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY

