ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Massive Avalanche Captured on Camera, Almost Takes Out Photographer

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou've heard the age-old advice of not going and chasing waterfalls, but avalanches might need to be added to the mix -- or at the very least, get out of their way if you can. A British guy named Harry Shimmin posted this wild footage...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanches#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Boy, 11, and girl, 8, arm themselves with kitchen knife and a rolling pin to fight off teen thugs who invaded their home on Christmas Eve and attacked their mother and sister – and one is so terrified they now sleep with a blade

An 11-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister armed themselves with a kitchen knife and rolling pin to fight off two teenagers who allegedly broke into their home. Kaleedre Andrew and another teenager allegedly broke into the home in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, about 5am on Christmas Eve 2021. Andrew pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Texas Man Eaten Alive by Unleashed Dogs Dies Waiting for Transplant

A Texas man who lost both his legs after being mauled by a trio of unleashed dogs earlier this month has died, authorities say. Nicolas Vasquez, who lived in the Houston suburb Huffman, died of organ failure after 10 days in the hospital waiting for a liver transplant, according to a GoFundMe. He had been on life support since the attack.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Pulse-Pounding Video Shows Feral Pigs Attacking People…And It’s Terrifying

These things will MESS YOU UP. Wild pigs, or feral hogs, reproduce at an insane rate and destroy everything in their path. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “feral hogs cause more than $1.5 billion in damages (every year) to property, agricultural interests (crops and livestock), native wildlife and ecosystems as well as cultural and historic resources.”
ANIMALS
Daily Beast

Cops in Georgia Find 23 Bags of Decapitated Farm Animals

A police lieutenant in Georgia found items he described as “definitely bizarre” over the weekend: 23 bags of dead animals, some of which were beheaded. According to a police report released on Tuesday, residents at an apartment complex in Athens called police after one smelled a foul odor and another saw a bag in the woods with an animal’s leg peeking out. Citing the police report, the Athens Banner-Herald reported that the dead animals included beheaded goats, chickens, and pigeons, and a small pig with its head intact. Police estimate that the animals were discarded at the location a few weeks ago. However, officers found another batch of animals at a different location—residents had reported an odor in November, but the smell since disappeared—and estimated that those animals had been dumped last autumn. Police have not yet made any arrests.
ATHENS, GA
TheDailyBeast

8 Bodies Found in Mexico Field Might End Resort Abduction Mystery

A farmer in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula found eight bodies in a field on Saturday, and prosecutors suspect that they are the remains of men who were reportedly abducted from a resort last week. The Associated Press revealed that at least seven and potentially eight men were reported missing from a ranch in Xcalak, on the southern tip of Mexico’s Caribbean coast, on Friday. Prosecutors said that it does not seem like the victims were killed in the village field where the farmer found them, but rather that their bodies were dropped there. While officials did not identify the victims, local media outlets reported that they were employees at the ranch.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy