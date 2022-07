MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner leaders are asking for residents to take part in planning for the future in one of the Lowcountry’s fastest-growing areas. Town leaders are working on their 2022 comprehensive plan and they say this plan will define what the town will focus on over the next decade, which is why community input is so important to the process.

