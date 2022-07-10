Early morning NJ shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

The intersection of Park Avenue and Carroll Street, where a shooting killed one and injured another early Sunday morning. Photo credit Google Street View

PATERSON N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A 21-year-old man is dead and a 25-year-old man is injured after a shooting in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Park Avenue and Carroll Street around 2:17 a.m.

Officers found the 21-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders rushed him to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The older victim was taken to the same hospital, and is in stable condition.

Police have not yet made any arrests, and an investigation is ongoing.