ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fighter jet blown overboard from Navy aircraft carrier

By Courtney Ingalls
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361k61_0gb2UwTJ00
USS Harry S. Truman (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Swofford/Released)

NAPLES, Italy (WAVY) — An F/A-18 Super Hornet was blown off the flight deck of the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman, according to the Navy.

The accident happened on Friday in the Mediterranean Sea while the carrier was conducting a replenishment-at-sea, a way of refueling ship-to-ship. Navy officials said the incident happened during unexpectedly heavy weather,

All personnel aboard the ship are accounted for, however, one sailor was injured. The sailor’s injuries were described as “minor” and they are expected to make a full recovery.

Officials say the carrier remains mission capable.

The incident is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Third-generation pro racer dies at speedway event

(WSYR-TV) — Third-generation American Flat Track pro racer, died at Weedsport Raceway on Saturday, July 2, American Flat Track says. 24-year-old Ryan Varnes, from Pennsylvania, was involved in an on-track crash in the Production Twins Main Event at Weedsport Speedway, Saturday evening. He was treated on-scene and was then transported to Upstate University Hospital, in […]
MOTORSPORTS
LiveScience

World's deepest shipwreck found — a US navy warship sunk in biggest sea battle of WWII

Explorers have discovered the world’s deepest shipwreck after 78 years: a U.S. Navy destroyer escort that sank during World War II’s biggest naval battle. The explorers found the U.S.S. Samuel B. Roberts, nicknamed “Sammy B”, 22,916 feet (6,985 meters) below the surface of the Philippine Sea near Samar, the third largest island of the Philippines. The wreck had snapped in half, and the two pieces lie just 33 feet (10 meters) apart.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry S. Truman
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy helicopter accidentally drops 5 missiles into Pacific near CA

A U.S. Navy helicopter unintentionally dropped a set of five missiles into the Pacific Ocean in an area near the coast of California in mid-June and still hasn’t found them, despite search efforts to recover the weapons. The incident was first revealed this week. Navy spokesperson Brian O’Rourke told...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Aircraft Carrier#Overboard#Italy#Accident#Uss Harry S Truman
nationalinterest.org

The Navy's Newest Constellation-class Frigate Will Be a Fierce Submarine Hunter

The U.S. Navy is moving forward with its Constellation-class frigate buys, awarding $537 million to shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine for the third frigate. The upcoming Constellation-class is based on the FREMM multi-mission ship, a vessel in service with both the Italian and French navies, though with modifications to better fit the U. S. Navy’s needs. The improvements include a modified propeller design for a lower acoustic signature, more electricity generation, and a modified bow design. In addition, the Constellation-class’ hull is lengthier, giving the ships more displacement.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

11 SEALs, 8 Army Night Stalkers killed 17 years ago today in Operation Red Wings

Today is the 17th anniversary of Operation Red Wings, which claimed the life of 19 U.S. service members in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team 1, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy, 29, of Patchogue, N.Y. Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class (SEAL) Matthew G. Axelson,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

The Navy has a toxic command problem

The Navy has a toxic command problem. Networking and politics are the best means of promotion. The replacement of exigent military training and operations with unending, mindless presentations is driving away talented young personnel. The consequence: While the Navy retains exceptional command officers and noncommissioned officers, it also has far too many average officers.
MILITARY
FOX8 News

This state just sold a winning Powerball ticket

VERMONT (WJW) – We have a winner! A single ticket sold in Vermont won the $336.7 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night. It had the cash option of $208.5 million. The winning numbers were 8-40-49-58-63 and the Powerball was 14. This is the first time someone in Vermont has won...
VERMONT STATE
Axios

U.S. Navy has dismissed a dozen officers with little explanation

The Navy has terminated about a dozen officers over the last several months due to a “loss of confidence” in their ability to command, NBC News reports. Driving the news: Earlier this month, five officers were let go in the span of a week. The Navy said the series of dismissals is not related, but did not elaborate on what actions or circumstances specifically led to the decisions.
MILITARY
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy