Raul Aguirre picked up the Georgia Bulldogs hat, looked at it for a second and then put it down. He picked up the Alabama Crimson Tide hat and raised it almost all the way to his hat and then, again, he put it down. Finally, he reached across the table, picked up the Miami Hurricanes hat, put it on and threw up the U.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO