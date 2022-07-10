ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Amber Heard attorneys seek mistrial

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZQO8_0gb2TaKm00

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — One of the jurors in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial served improperly, an attorney for Heard alleged in a recent filing that asked the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial.

“Newly discovered facts” show Juror No. 15 in the six-week trial was not the individual summoned in April to serve in the case, Heard’s attorney wrote in a five-page memo filed Friday in Virginia’s Fairfax Circuit Court.

Instead, the filing suggests Juror No. 15 was a younger individual with the same last name who “apparently” lives at the same address.

“As the Court no doubt agrees, it is deeply troubling for an individual not summoned for jury duty nonetheless to appear for jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a case such as this,” the filing said.

Depp sued his ex-wife over a December 2018 op-ed Heard wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Much of the testimony focused on whether Heard had been physically and sexually abused, as she claimed. Depp said he never hit Heard and that she was the abuser.

After a televised trial that turned into a spectacle, the jury found in Depp’s favor on all three of his claims relating to specific statements in the 2018 piece.

The jury decided Depp should receive $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge reduced the punitive damages award to $350,000 under a state cap.

Heard has previously said she plans to appeal the verdict.

News of Friday’s filing was first reported by Deadline, which posted the document online.

The memo expanded upon earlier post-trial motions filed by Heard’s legal team that asked the judge to throw out the verdict against her. Those motions had raised the possibility that one of the jurors may not have been properly vetted by the court.

The latest filing said a “jury panel list” in the case included a person who would have been 77 at the time of the trial. Voter registration information lists two individuals with the same last name “apparently” residing at the same address, said the filing, in which the names were redacted.

“The individual who appeared for jury duty with this name was obviously the younger one. Thus, the 52-year-old … sitting on the jury for six weeks was never summoned for jury duty on April 11,” violating Heard’s due process rights, the filing said.

The Associated Press sent emails seeking comment Sunday to a representative for Depp and two of his attorneys.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Former NY teacher accused of raping 13-year-old

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In late June, Kristin M. Bellinger, 39, turned herself in to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators after a warrant was issued for her arrest. The warrant came after a lengthy investigation into a complaint that Bellinger had sex with a 13-year-old boy over a period of time in 2019.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WWLP

Concerns of carcasses flowing out of West Springfield dumpster

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After reports of trash overflowing in Chicopee and other towns, there has been another concern in West Springfield. A West Springfield resident told 22News, on Elm Street next to Mosher Street there has been a trash dumpster that’s been building up and overflowing. The overflow of the dumpster has led to animal carcasses pouring out of the trash bags they were in.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Fairfax, VA
State
Washington State
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reveals she’s been arrested twice: ‘Pretty little mugshots’

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recounted her brush with the law in the pages of her newly released book, "My American Life." In a chapter titled "Pretty Little Mugshots," the MAGA lawmaker lays out her version of the events that lead to her twice being arrested, booked, and photographed prior to her ascension to the House of Representatives. Her first story recounts a 2015 incident during an event called "Country Jam," where her restaurant, Shooter's Grill, was invited to work as a food vendor. She recalled losing one of her employees to the event's many distractions — including "hunky cowboys"...
MESA COUNTY, CO
WWLP

Springfield shooting victim identified as Adriana Gonzalez

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman died nearly a week later after being shot in Springfield on Sunday, July 3rd. According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 3:30 a.m. on July 3rd, officers were called to the intersection of Terrence and State streets for a gun call and a ShotSpotter Activation. They were told a group of people was fighting. When officers arrived, they saw several cars were damaged by gunfire and damage consistent with a bat or similar object.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
WWLP

Casey White charged with murder of Vicky White

(NewsNation) — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail in April, has been charged with murder in the death of the corrections officer who helped him leave. Corrections officer Vicky White and Casey White went on the run after the jail escape from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, leading law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt that put the tight-knit town on edge.
FLORENCE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Jury Duty#Jury Trial#Mistrial#Fairfax Circuit Court#The Washington Post
WWLP

Police investigating vehicle crash on Worthington Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Worthington Street in Springfield has reopened Wednesday morning after an incident that is being investigated by Springfield police. 22News sent crews to the area of Worthington and Federal streets and saw it being closed off by yellow caution tape, as well as numerous cruisers and officers. A badly damaged car there also in the roadway.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Storm damage reports in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thunderstorms came through parts of western Massachusetts Tuesday evening bringing down trees and power lines. 22News has received reports of damaged trees and power lines due to those thunderstorms. Storm Damage Reports:. Springfield: Tree down on Gillette Avenue, large tree down on cars on Brookdale...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Timelapse: Powerful storm approached downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities across western Massachusetts continue to cleanup Wednesday morning after fast-moving storm left behind widespread damage Tuesday evening. The 22News live camera network from the top of Monarch Place in downtown Springfield captured the power of the wind and rain as it moves south eventually...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWLP

4-year-old brought to Lighthouse Point Park as her final wish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A little girl’s final wish was made possible at Lighthouse Point Park on Tuesday. Pictures of Eliana Palacio, in her kiddie pool and long before she was bedridden in the hospital, show happier times for the 4-year-old who has faced many challenges in her young life.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy