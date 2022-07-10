John Gaddis Gives Farewell to Ole Miss Baseball, Heads to Medical School

OXFORD, Miss. -- The man who picked up the win on the mound for the Ole Miss Rebels in their final game of the College World Series is now heading to medical school, he announced over the weekend.

John Gaddis, a transfer lefty from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, joined the Rebels' staff this season with hopes of reaching Omaha. With that and a national championship now in hand, he is moving forward with his life, namely his dreams of becoming a doctor.

"There comes a day when everybody has to hang up their cleats," Gaddis said in his Twitter post, "and unfortunately that day has come for me. Being able to end my career on a win and as a national champion is such a blessing that I still haven't fully comprehended yet.

"Thank you Ole Miss for everything you have done for me. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to play on the biggest stage in college baseball in front of the best fan base in the country. Thank you for giving me new brothers that I could make lifelong friendships and memories with in my time in Oxford.

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I thank God every day for blessing me with the opportunity and ability to be an Ole Miss Rebel."

Gaddis put up 49 strikeouts over 49.1 innings pitched for the Rebels this season and finished with a 4-2 record.

