ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

John Gaddis Gives Farewell to Ole Miss Baseball, Heads to Medical School

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbHOS_0gb2TFzd00

OXFORD, Miss. -- The man who picked up the win on the mound for the Ole Miss Rebels in their final game of the College World Series is now heading to medical school, he announced over the weekend.

John Gaddis, a transfer lefty from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, joined the Rebels' staff this season with hopes of reaching Omaha. With that and a national championship now in hand, he is moving forward with his life, namely his dreams of becoming a doctor.

"There comes a day when everybody has to hang up their cleats," Gaddis said in his Twitter post, "and unfortunately that day has come for me. Being able to end my career on a win and as a national champion is such a blessing that I still haven't fully comprehended yet.

"Thank you Ole Miss for everything you have done for me. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to play on the biggest stage in college baseball in front of the best fan base in the country. Thank you for giving me new brothers that I could make lifelong friendships and memories with in my time in Oxford.

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I thank God every day for blessing me with the opportunity and ability to be an Ole Miss Rebel."

Gaddis put up 49 strikeouts over 49.1 innings pitched for the Rebels this season and finished with a 4-2 record.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

U.S. Senator celebrates ‘great pride’ in Ole Miss Baseball’s National Championship victory, Mississippi baseball

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith celebrated the University of Mississippi’s baseball team on Wednesday for winning the 2022 College World Series championship, which is the second consecutive national championship victory from a school in Mississippi. She also highlighted the positive effect that college baseball has had...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
The Grove Report

Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker Named Preseason All-American

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Nick Broeker was selected to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-American Second Team, the publication announced Monday. Broeker is the first Rebel to be selected as an All-American this preseason, and the senior out of Springfield, Illinois, was recently selected to Athlon's Preseason All-SEC first team. Broeker was also a Preseason All-American in 2021.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#College World Series#Ole Miss#Medical School#The Ole Miss Rebels#Texas A M Corpus
The Grove Report

Ole Miss Week 6 Opponent Preview: Vanderbilt Commodores

The Ole Miss Rebels will play their second game of conference action on Saturday, Oct. 8 when the Vanderbilt Commodores will welcome Lane Kiffin and Co. to Nashville for the 95th all-time meeting between the two programs. The Commodores were one of the bottom-feeders of Division I last season, let...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Best college towns? Web site ranks 3 SEC towns among top 25

There are plenty of great college towns around the SEC, and now they’ve been ranked by a web site called Best College Reviews. Here’s the description of what was considered: There are a lot of things that have to click to make a truly great college town. Whether it’s feeling the palpable vibe of an alma mater, having tons to do, or the fact that your college town is a great place to stay after you’ve graduated, we’ve worked to provide you with a quality list of the best college towns in the nation.
WISCONSIN STATE
Magnolia State Live

Police: Mississippi college student missing

Officials are searching for a Mississippi college student last seen Friday night. The University of Mississippi Police Department issued a missing person alert for 20-year-old Jimmie Lee, also known as Jay Lee. Lee is a black male who was last seen at approximately 5:58 a.m. on Friday, July 8 leaving...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Man sentenced on lesser charges in NBA player's slaying

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man serving life in prison after his first-degree murder conviction in the slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright was sentenced Friday on lesser charges of conspiracy and attempted murder in the 12-year-old case. Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee sentenced Billy Ray Turner to 25 years in prison for both the conspiracy charge and the attempted murder charge. Turner was convicted March 21 in the fatal shooting of Wright, a 6-foot, 11-inch center who played 13 seasons in the NBA before he retired after the 2008-2009 season. Coffee sentenced Turner, 51, to life in prison on the day of his conviction. Turner already was serving a 16-year sentence for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon. Turner was found with two guns when he was arrested in 2017 in Wright’s killing and he pleaded guilty in 2019. The judge decided that the 25-year-sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time. When added to the 16-year sentence for the gun charge, Turner essentially has been sentenced to life plus 41 years in prison, with the possibility of parole, Coffee said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Whataburger opens doors of Southaven location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Whataburger officially made its return to the Mid-South Monday morning after a more than 30-year absence. The first of four locations opened its doors at 11 a.m. in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East near Airways. Roibin Sanders was the first customer in line at midnight. “Me and my daddy use to […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch to vote on “People for the Parks”

Aug. 2 special election date set for added one-percent tax on hotel stays. Voters in Olive Branch will be going to the polls in a special election on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to determine if those who stay in the city’s lodging facilities will help pay for park and recreation upgrades.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy