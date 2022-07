NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A representative with the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said a guilty plea has been entered in a deadly boat crash that killed two people. In August of 2020 Dylan Steele was arrested after a boat crash on the Broad River waterway. Investigators said three boats were out on the river at the time of the crash. While heading back to Heller’s Creek Landing Steele’s boat collided with another boat, killing two people on board.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO