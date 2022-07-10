Denver will stay warm this week after cooler temperatures on Monday

After a scorching weekend, Denver will see cooler weather on Monday before the temperature warms up again on Tuesday.

Denver set a record-high temperature (100 degrees) on Saturday and nearly tied the record-high on Sunday (101 degrees, 1 degree shy of the record), said Frank Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Monday's high is expected to be 83 degrees, and there will be a chance of thunderstorms, Cooper said.

Highs will be in the 90s the rest of the week.