Denver, CO

Denver will stay warm this week after cooler temperatures on Monday

By Lindsey Toomer
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

After a scorching weekend, Denver will see cooler weather on Monday before the temperature warms up again on Tuesday.

Denver set a record-high temperature (100 degrees) on Saturday and nearly tied the record-high on Sunday (101 degrees, 1 degree shy of the record), said Frank Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Monday's high is expected to be 83 degrees, and there will be a chance of thunderstorms, Cooper said.

Highs will be in the 90s the rest of the week.

