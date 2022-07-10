ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Schedule of former Ohio State basketball players taking part in the NBA Summer League

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago
The Ohio State basketball program has churned out a ton of young talent to the NBA over the last few years, but that seems to be slowly changing. As it does, you can begin keeping track of former Buckeye players taking part in the NBA Summer League.

This year’s crop includes former Ohio State players E.J. Liddell, Malaki Branham, Duane Washington Jr, and former Buckeye turned Wisconsin Badger, Micha Potter.

For all you NBA types, we thought we’d provide a schedule of when you can see each play in the event you are into that sort of thing, especially as you cheer on Liddell and Branham and how well they might both translate to the next level.

Here’s a look at the schedule for each player so that you can follow along.

Micah Potter (Wisconsin and Ohio State) - New York Knicks

Schedule

  • Friday, July 8 vs. Golden State – 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2
  • Sunday, July 10 vs. Chicago – 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2
  • Monday, July 11 at Portland – 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2
  • Thursday, July 14 at Orlando – 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV

* An additional game will be announced at a later date

Duane Washington Jr - Indiana Pacers

Jan 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) congratulates guard Chris Duarte (3) after a play aghast the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Schedule

  • Friday, July 8 vs. Charlotte – 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2
  • Sunday, July 10 vs. Sacramento – 3:00 PM ET on ESPN
  • Monday, July 12 vs. Detroit – 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV
  • Thursday, July 15 vs. Washington – 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2

* Additional games will be announced at a later date

E.J. Liddell - New Orleans Pelicans

Schedule

  • Saturday, July 9 vs. Portland – 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2
  • Monday, July 11 vs. Atlanta – 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV
  • Wednesday, July 13 vs. Washington – 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV
  • Friday, July 15 vs. Los Angeles – 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2

* Additional games will be announced at a later date

Malaki Branham - San Antonio Spurs

Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, front, drives the baseline against Michigan State’s Joey Hauser during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Schedule

  • Friday, July 8 vs. Cleveland – 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV
  • Sunday, July 10 vs. Golden State – 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV
  • Monday, July 11 vs. Houston – 7:00 PM ET on ESPN
  • Thursday, July 14 vs. Atlanta – 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2

* Additional games will be announced at a later date

