Schedule of former Ohio State basketball players taking part in the NBA Summer League
The Ohio State basketball program has churned out a ton of young talent to the NBA over the last few years, but that seems to be slowly changing. As it does, you can begin keeping track of former Buckeye players taking part in the NBA Summer League.
This year’s crop includes former Ohio State players E.J. Liddell, Malaki Branham, Duane Washington Jr, and former Buckeye turned Wisconsin Badger, Micha Potter.
For all you NBA types, we thought we’d provide a schedule of when you can see each play in the event you are into that sort of thing, especially as you cheer on Liddell and Branham and how well they might both translate to the next level.
Here’s a look at the schedule for each player so that you can follow along.
Micah Potter (Wisconsin and Ohio State) - New York Knicks
Schedule
- Friday, July 8 vs. Golden State – 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2
- Sunday, July 10 vs. Chicago – 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2
- Monday, July 11 at Portland – 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2
- Thursday, July 14 at Orlando – 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV
* An additional game will be announced at a later date
Duane Washington Jr - Indiana Pacers
Schedule
- Friday, July 8 vs. Charlotte – 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2
- Sunday, July 10 vs. Sacramento – 3:00 PM ET on ESPN
- Monday, July 12 vs. Detroit – 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV
- Thursday, July 15 vs. Washington – 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2
* Additional games will be announced at a later date
E.J. Liddell - New Orleans Pelicans
Schedule
- Saturday, July 9 vs. Portland – 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2
- Monday, July 11 vs. Atlanta – 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV
- Wednesday, July 13 vs. Washington – 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV
- Friday, July 15 vs. Los Angeles – 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2
* Additional games will be announced at a later date
Malaki Branham - San Antonio Spurs
Schedule
- Friday, July 8 vs. Cleveland – 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV
- Sunday, July 10 vs. Golden State – 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV
- Monday, July 11 vs. Houston – 7:00 PM ET on ESPN
- Thursday, July 14 vs. Atlanta – 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2
* Additional games will be announced at a later date
Comments / 0