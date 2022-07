If people didn't know the name Joseph Quinn before, they do now. He's become the breakout star of Stranger Things season 4 as the character Eddie Munson. Eddie is a D&D-playing musician who's not afraid to stand out. But Joesph definitely did when he went to Comic-Con in July 2022. Not only is it reportedly his first time in attendance, but he got a lot of attention from fans while he was there and it all came to a head. So, what happened? Is he ok? Here's what we know.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO