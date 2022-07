A Bartlesville woman has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at the restaurant where she works. According to Bartlesville Police, 30-year-old Latifah Sade Clark was arrested after she confessed to conspiring with Christopher James Taylor to rob the Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Investigators say that on July 10 at 9:40 pm an armed suspect entered the back door of the business. They say video shows the back door had been propped open by Clark and shows the suspect entering through the backdoor and pointing a handgun at two other employees before taking cash from the office.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO