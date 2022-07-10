ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm trying to be positive' | Candlelight vigil held in remembrance of Beaumont man who was shot, killed in 2021

BEAUMONT, Texas — Family and friends of a Beaumont man who was murdered in 2021 gathered Monday night to honor his memory. Tyler Womack was shot and killed on July 11, 2021 at the age of 29. A candlelight vigil was held at the Hike and Bike Trail where Womack felt...

