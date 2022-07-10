Nehalem man arrested in killing near Highway 101

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. July 13 Diane Cathleen Wilson, 49, is wanted on a probation violation for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Elijah Job Wilson, 23, is wanted failure to appear (FTA) for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). Leonard Michael Ray Wilson, 47,...
Comments / 2