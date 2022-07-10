ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nehalem, OR

Nehalem man arrested in killing near Highway 101

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEHALEM, Ore. — Deputies arrested a man on suspicion of killing another man in Nehalem Friday night, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said. On Saturday morning, the sheriff's office got a call about a violent crime...

