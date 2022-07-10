ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Logs 18th save

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bard saved Sunday's 3-2 win against the Diamondbacks, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Back from paternity list

McNeil will be activated from the paternity list ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Cubs, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. McNeil will return to the lineup after missing three contests for the birth of his son. Since the beginning of July, the 30-year-old has struggled to a .219 average with two doubles, two RBI and five runs, but he'll look to turn that around in the Mets' final series ahead of the All-Star break as they take on the Cubs in a four-game set.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Mock Draft: Orioles take Termarr Johnson at No. 1; Padres scoop up Kumar Rocker

The 2022 MLB Draft is only a few days away. Last year MLB pushed the draft back to the All-Star break in an effort to better market the event, and that will be the norm moving forward even though many executives don't like it. The draft used to be held during the first week of June. This year the three-day event begins Sunday, July 17.
MLB
CBS Sports

Four Phillies players ineligible for series vs. Blue Jays in Toronto over COVID vaccination status

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday told reporters that four players have been placed on the restricted list because of their COVID vaccination status in advance of the team's upcoming two-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Dombrowski, those four players ace right-hander Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, right-hander Kyle Gibson, and third baseman Alec Bohm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Given ninth-inning work

Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Fouls ball off leg

Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Takes eighth loss

Melancon (3-8) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across 0.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants. Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at three. However, he allowed two singles, a double and a walk to take his eighth loss of the season. Melancon has served as Arizona's primary closer this season -- particularly since Ian Kennedy (calf) has been sidelined -- but has allowed one earned run in four of his last 10 appearances. Melancon owns a 5.28 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 30.2 frames on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees reacquire Tyler Wade in trade with Angels to pad infield depth

The New York Yankees are adding a familiar face back to their organization, acquiring utility infielder Tyler Wade from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later, the teams announced Thursday. Wade, who had spent his entire career with the Yankees until they traded him last November, will report to Triple-A.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Steps back on mound

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Turnbull (elbow) has recently thrown a couple bullpen sessions at the team's extended spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Detroit isn't closing the door on Turnbull making enough progress over the next month or two to put himself...
DETROIT, MI
Daniel Bard
CBS Sports

Padres' Jose Azocar: Remains out of lineup

Azocar isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies. Azocar has gone just 1-for-18 with a run, an RBI, a walk and three strikeouts over the last six games and will take a seat for a second consecutive matchup. Esteury Ruiz is starting in left field and batting eighth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May get innings at 2B

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Marte may begin playing second base in a game prior to the All-Star break, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. Marte has served as the designated hitter the last three weeks since a hamstring injury cropped up in mid-June. Lovullo said he'll try to get Marte an inning or two late in a game before the break but added there's a schedule mapped out to get him back on the field after the All-Star game. The discomfort Marte is feeling is much less than before, but the Diamondbacks remain cautious.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Takes seat Wednesday

Ruf isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Ruf has started mainly against left-handed pitchers recently and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last 10 games since right-hander Zac Gallen is on the mound for Arizona. Brandon Belt is serving as the designated hitter while LaMonte Wade starts at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Facing shutdown

Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Inefficient in scoreless outing

Wainwright did not factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings. It was a strange outing for the veteran hurler -- though he didn't allow any runs, he needed 114 pitches to get through 5.1 innings, and he issued four walks while hitting two batters. It looked like Wainwright would manage a win when he departed with a five-run lead, but Los Angeles staged a late comeback that left him with a no-decision. The right-hander is 0-2 through three outings in July, though he's posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 20 innings during that span.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Taylor (shoulder) isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Taylor will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with right shoulder soreness. Kyle Isbel is taking over in center field and batting eighth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes another bag

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Angels. Altuve had posted steals in each of the last two games, giving him eight in nine attempts this year. The second baseman saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end with the hitless performance Wednesday. He's still slashing .277/.371/.528 with 17 home runs, 33 RBI and 47 runs scored through 71 contests.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Receives call-up

Cincinnati recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Fairchild will be joining the Reds' active roster for the first time as a replacement in the outfield for Albert Almora, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. While Almora is on the shelf, the righty-hitting Fairchild could serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Eyeing weekend return

Hicks (shin), who is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, said he's hopeful to return to the starting nine for this weekend's series with the Red Sox, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. Hicks' comments would seem to indicate he's also ruling himself out for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Erik Swanson: Serving as opener

Swanson will serve as the opener for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Swanson hasn't pitched since being activated from the paternity list Monday, but he'll begin Wednesday's nightcap on the mound ahead of primary pitcher Tommy Milone. Over his last 10 appearances, Swanson has posted an 11:4 K:BB and 1.04 WHIP in 8.2 scoreless innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Louis Belpedio: Joining Philly organization

Belpedio signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Wednesday. Belpedio had 30 points in 69 contests with AHL Iowa last year. He'll likely begin 2022-23 with AHL Lehigh Valley, though he'll be a depth option for the Flyers should they need an extra defenseman.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Jovani Moran: Suffers bruised calf in appearance

Moran struck out a batter and worked around a hit over 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Brewers before he was lifted from the contest with a bruised right calf, Dave Campbell of the Associated Press reports. The injury is considered a minor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

