ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Provides sac fly in return

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Pena went 0-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Athletics. Pena missed three games due to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker provides exciting timeline for Yordan Alvarez return from injury

The Houston Astros were dealt a tough blow when slugger Yordan Alvarez landed on the injured list with right hand inflammation. It was unfortunate news for the MVP candidate to get right before the 2022 All-Star game, which was set to be his first appearance in the contest celebrating the game’s best players. Fret not, […] The post Astros’ Dusty Baker provides exciting timeline for Yordan Alvarez return from injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Back from paternity list

McNeil will be activated from the paternity list ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Cubs, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. McNeil will return to the lineup after missing three contests for the birth of his son. Since the beginning of July, the 30-year-old has struggled to a .219 average with two doubles, two RBI and five runs, but he'll look to turn that around in the Mets' final series ahead of the All-Star break as they take on the Cubs in a four-game set.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Mock Draft: Orioles take Termarr Johnson at No. 1; Padres scoop up Kumar Rocker

The 2022 MLB Draft is only a few days away. Last year MLB pushed the draft back to the All-Star break in an effort to better market the event, and that will be the norm moving forward even though many executives don't like it. The draft used to be held during the first week of June. This year the three-day event begins Sunday, July 17.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Given ninth-inning work

Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Four Phillies players ineligible for series vs. Blue Jays in Toronto over COVID vaccination status

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday told reporters that four players have been placed on the restricted list because of their COVID vaccination status in advance of the team's upcoming two-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Dombrowski, those four players ace right-hander Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, right-hander Kyle Gibson, and third baseman Alec Bohm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Steps back on mound

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Turnbull (elbow) has recently thrown a couple bullpen sessions at the team's extended spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Detroit isn't closing the door on Turnbull making enough progress over the next month or two to put himself...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Takes eighth loss

Melancon (3-8) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across 0.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants. Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at three. However, he allowed two singles, a double and a walk to take his eighth loss of the season. Melancon has served as Arizona's primary closer this season -- particularly since Ian Kennedy (calf) has been sidelined -- but has allowed one earned run in four of his last 10 appearances. Melancon owns a 5.28 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 30.2 frames on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Rbi#Angels
CBS Sports

Patrick Mahomes outsmarts the NFL by appearing in beer commercial that's not actually about beer

If you've ever watched an NFL game, you may have noticed that dozens of beer commercials will generally air during each game. If you pay close attention to those commercials though, you may have also noticed that none of them ever feature any NFL players and there's actually a good reason for that: The NFL has a rule in place that keeps active players from directly endorsing beer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees reacquire Tyler Wade in trade with Angels to pad infield depth

The New York Yankees are adding a familiar face back to their organization, acquiring utility infielder Tyler Wade from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later, the teams announced Thursday. Wade, who had spent his entire career with the Yankees until they traded him last November, will report to Triple-A.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Takes seat Wednesday

Ruf isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Ruf has started mainly against left-handed pitchers recently and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last 10 games since right-hander Zac Gallen is on the mound for Arizona. Brandon Belt is serving as the designated hitter while LaMonte Wade starts at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Kraken's Austin Poganski: Signs in Seattle

Poganski signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kraken on Wednesday. Poganski was solid with AHL Manitoba last season, posting 30 points in 49 contests. He's played in three NHL campaigns, picking up 22 appearances without a point. The 26-year-old forward is likely to begin 2022-23 with AHL Coachella Valley.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Flyers' Louis Belpedio: Joining Philly organization

Belpedio signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Wednesday. Belpedio had 30 points in 69 contests with AHL Iowa last year. He'll likely begin 2022-23 with AHL Lehigh Valley, though he'll be a depth option for the Flyers should they need an extra defenseman.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May get innings at 2B

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Marte may begin playing second base in a game prior to the All-Star break, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. Marte has served as the designated hitter the last three weeks since a hamstring injury cropped up in mid-June. Lovullo said he'll try to get Marte an inning or two late in a game before the break but added there's a schedule mapped out to get him back on the field after the All-Star game. The discomfort Marte is feeling is much less than before, but the Diamondbacks remain cautious.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Tuesday return expected

Devers (back) is expected to return to the Boston lineup for Tuesday's game at Tampa Bay, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Devers missed a third consecutive game Monday due to back discomfort. Boston manager Alex Cora is not sure if Devers will start back-to-back days during the current series against Tampa Bay due to the turf at Tropicana Field.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes another bag

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Angels. Altuve had posted steals in each of the last two games, giving him eight in nine attempts this year. The second baseman saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end with the hitless performance Wednesday. He's still slashing .277/.371/.528 with 17 home runs, 33 RBI and 47 runs scored through 71 contests.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Taylor (shoulder) isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Taylor will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with right shoulder soreness. Kyle Isbel is taking over in center field and batting eighth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Velocity down again in loss

Iglesias (2-6) took the loss against Houston on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one over one inning. His velocity has been down recently, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. The veteran closer was brought in with the score tied in the top...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Facing shutdown

Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Scratched with back stiffness

Senzel was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees due to mid-back stiffness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel was penciled in to start in center field, but he was a late removal from the lineup due to the back issue. He missed a few games with a lower-back strain during the first half of June, but he returned without a trip to the injured list and didn't appear to have any further issues until Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy