Dighton, MA

Makeup queen, cancer fundraising king, and much more: ICYMI

By The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

Good morning, folks, and welcome to a new week! Today is All American Pet Photo Day, so line up your furbabies for some adorable snaps, and be sure to share them with us. For those of you without pets, it’s also National Mojito Day – though I suppose there’s nothing to prevent you from celebrating both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WwkDC_0gb2RO0a00

Before we move on to the rest of the week, let's look at what the week that was. We covered a cosmetology wiz at Bristol-Plymouth who won a gold medal in a national competition. Meanwhile, Dighton police have agreed to wear body cameras – hear from them how it should improve their job. We also met a cancer fundraising machine, learned about improvements coming to Route 44 and much more. Check out what you may have missed.

