ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police, Firefighters Rescue Woman Off Bridge Post

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1miA69_0gb2QxUs00

A woman made it safely off a bridge post on Sunday thank to the help of Tulsa police and firefighters.

The rescue happened Sunday morning on the 71st bridge over the Arkansas River.

Police said some passerby called 911 after hearing a woman asking for help.

Officers found the woman clinging to a bridge post and called the fire department to bring their big rig.

One of the firefighters strapped the woman and she told him she wanted help and didn't want to be there.

The woman went to the hospital to be checked out and should be OK.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police say man shot in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Police said a man was found shot at the corner of East Pine Street and North Irvington Avenue. He apparently walked or ran there after he was shot. Police said a woman was with the man and was also injured, although she did not have gunshot wounds.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Hospitalized After Suffering Stab Wound

Tulsa Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near Apache and North Lewis. Police say officers received a call on Thursday morning about a woman who showed up at someone's house with a stab wound. EMSA crews arrived and took the victim to the hospital. Officers say it is unclear...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6

Firefighters Investigating Vacant Tulsa House Fire

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a vacant house at about 2 a.m. near Pine and Gilcrease Road. They say the house was completely boarded up and no one was inside when the fire started. It took a little over half an hour for firefighters to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bixby police wait for ballistic test results in Sherry and Martin Smith case

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bixby Police Department confirmed they responded to a call reporting gunfire at the Smith home in a news release Wednesday. Sherry Gamble Smith, a prominent Black Wall Street leader, was found dead in her home by BPD officers on July 6 and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, died later at a hospital.
BIXBY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Arkansas River#Tulsa Police
KTUL

Muskogee police discusses post accusing department of 'racial profiling'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department responded to a July 8 Facebook post, which accuses an officer of making a traffic stop based on the race of the driver. The post accusing MPD said the person pulled over was driving a Chrysler 300 with 20-inch rims and added, "let me be honest it looks like a black man's car."
MUSKOGEE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Rollover Accident on Carbide Road

PRYOR, Oklahoma - A single car rollover accident involving a cement truck off Carbide Road and Hwy 20 occurred shortly after 2pm today. Pryor Police, Pryor Fire, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are working the scene. Please avoid the area. We will update the story as soon as more information is...
PRYOR, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Puppy rescued from walls of Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — The FOX23 assignment desk receives hundreds of calls each day. However, one particular call on a Wednesday morning sprung us into action. A viewer said one of her puppies was stuck in a wall, and animal control was not yet open. FOX23′s Scott Martin went to the woman’s home to help.
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Broken Arrow police: Woman arrested after hit and run, causing multiple crashes

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A woman has been arrested after hitting someone with her car and causing multiple other crashes, Broken Arrow police say. On Tuesday around 1 p.m., officers received a call about a hit and run near Aspen and Kenosha. When they arrived, they spoke with witnesses who gave them the license plate number of the car involved in the hit and run.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Bartlesville Woman Arrested In Connection To Armed Robbery; Police Searching For 2nd Suspect

A Bartlesville woman has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at the restaurant where she works. According to Bartlesville Police, 30-year-old Latifah Sade Clark was arrested after she confessed to conspiring with Christopher James Taylor to rob the Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Investigators say that on July 10 at 9:40 pm an armed suspect entered the back door of the business. They say video shows the back door had been propped open by Clark and shows the suspect entering through the backdoor and pointing a handgun at two other employees before taking cash from the office.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy