Texas RB Bijan Robinson picked as preseason offensive player of the year in Big 12

By Billy Gates
KXAN
 3 days ago
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) celebrates his touchdown past Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football… Read More

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Big things are expected of Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson this year.

Ahead of the Big 12 Media Days that start Wednesday, Robinson was selected as the conference’s preseason offensive player of the year to lead three Longhorns picked for the squad.

Robinson and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn were the only unanimous selections to the team, voted on by conference media representatives and released July 7.

Baylor (17)365

Oklahoma (12)354

Oklahoma State (9)342

Texas (2)289

Kansas State261

Iowa State (1)180

TCU149

West Virginia147

Texas Tech119

Kansas48

Big 12 football 2022 preseason media poll

Robinson, a junior, had his season cut short last year due to injury but was still selected as a first-team all-Big-12 running back with 1,127 rushing yards on 195 carries with 11 touchdowns in just 10 games. He was a semifinalist for the Maxwell, Doak Walker and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose awards and ranked eighth in the nation in all-purpose yards with 142.2 yards per game.

He was named a preseason All-American by Phil Steele Magazine and Athlon Sports earlier this summer. He also has one sweet NIL deal with Lamborghini of Austin.

Sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy, coming off one of the most prolific freshman seasons in Longhorns history, was also named to the preseason all-Big 12 squad. He was the conference’s offensive freshman of the year in 2021 and set UT freshman records in catches (62), receiving yards (981) and touchdowns (12).

Fifth-year senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was picked on the defensive side. As a Butkus Award finalist in 2021, Overshown led the Longhorns with 74 tackles and 5 1/2 tackles for loss with a pair of sacks and two fumble recoveries. Overshown was an honorable mention pick for the conference all-star team in both 2020 and 2021.

Both Robinson and Overshown are scheduled to talk Thursday during Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Running back Roschon Johnson and defensive end Ovie Oghoufo are also on the slate to speak for the Longhorns.

The Longhorns were picked fourth in the Big 12 preseason media poll with a pair of first-place votes. Media members think Baylor will repeat as conference champs with 17 first-place votes and 365 points overall. Oklahoma received 12 first-place votes and 354 points overall to finish second.

