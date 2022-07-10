ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, LA

Letters: Right to life is in the Declaration of Independence

By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I sat in my study on July 4, feeling thankful for being a citizen of this nation, I was also saddened by the criticism and vitriol I have witnessed in the media about the fall of Roe v. Wade. Abortion is still with us but it is not...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Republicans grow more overt in rejecting church-state separation

Rep. Lauren Boebert already had a reputation for radicalism, which was strengthened recently when she condemned the separation of church and state as “junk.” As part of the same public comments, the Colorado Republican added, “The church is supposed to direct the government.”. It was jarring rhetoric...
COLORADO STATE
Reason.com

When 'Pro-Life' Becomes 'Pro-Censorship'

The demise of Roe v. Wade has unleashed a flurry of activity by antiabortion activists looking for ways to finish the job. They are now exploring ways to stop people not just from performing abortions but from sharing information about abortion services. The National Right to Life Committee (NLRC) has...
ADVOCACY
The Atlantic

The Harshest Abortion Restrictions Are Yet to Come

The Dobbs decision will forever change many people’s lives. But it also sparked a legal revolution that is just beginning. State by state, the movement that fought to overturn Roe v. Wade is now fighting for even more extreme measures. This means that the harshest restrictions on abortion are...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Independence, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Independence, LA
Government
Washington Examiner

College students, don't sabotage your future just for abortion

The recent overturn of Roe v. Wade has caused a lot of liberals to think about where they want to live. For example, a new report from Reuters suggests that many high school students in Generation Z are now planning to sabotage their university applications. They are deciding where to...
COLLEGES
creators.com

The Tyranny of the Majority

"Which is better — to be ruled by one tyrant three thousand miles away, or three thousand tyrants one mile away?" — Rev. Mather Blyes (1706-1788) Does it really matter if the instrument curtailing liberty is a monarch or a popularly elected legislature? This conundrum, along with the witty version of it put to a Boston crowd in 1775 by the little-known colonial-era preacher with the famous uncle — Cotton Mather — addresses the age-old question of whether liberty can long survive in a democracy.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Liberals Threatening to Pick Up and Leave

In 2016, American liberals threatened—half seriously—that they would move somewhere more progressive if Donald Trump won the presidential election. That spring, Spotify released a tongue-in-cheek playlist called “Moving up to Canada” with the description, “Some of you might choose Canada this November … here’s the perfect soundtrack.” Now that the Supreme Court has issued the Dobbs decision overturning Roe, thus denying women the constitutional right to an abortion, the threat is back. It seems more serious and, at any rate, is much easier to carry out, because somewhere more progressive could be just across state lines, no expatriation required.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Blackmun
psychologytoday.com

Three Conceptual Problems With the Definitions of Racism

The most-cited definition of racism seems to describe and explain the problem with the same phrase. Moral prejudice and cognitive prejudice involve two different criteria for comparison. Individuals in different cultures and societies suffer similar ignorance and limitations about themselves and one another. The term racism has been employed in...
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

CPTSD Nation

Over 3,000 mass shootings have taken place in the United States since the Sandy Hook massacre nearly 10 years ago. We can expect the number of people suffering from Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder to increase with each mass shooting. Engaging young people with school programs that instill compassion, empathy,...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Conversation U.S.

Former Oath Keeper reveals racist, antisemitic beliefs of white nationalist group – and their plans to start a civil war

During his testimony before congressional investigators, former Oath Keepers spokesman Jason Van Tatenhove left little doubt about the intentions of the white nationalist militia group when its members stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Tatenhove explained that Jan. 6 “could have been a spark that started a new civil war.” “We need to quit mincing words and just talk about truths,” Tatenhove said, “and what it was going to be was an armed revolution.” During its seventh hearing on July 12, 2022, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol connected the dots between...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right To Life#Abortion Issues
Slate

The War on LGBTQ+ Rights

As anti-gay and anti-trans politics become more mainstream, the Trevor Project has a unique perspective. They run a hotline where queer kids are talking about how Republican rhetoric is meeting reality. Bullying once thought to be confined to high schools has made its way to mainstream politics. Guest: Sam Ames,...
SOCIETY
MSNBC

GOP's Biggs, colleagues seek hearing on claims from debunked film

When it comes to congressional Republicans who partnered with the Trump White House after the 2020 election, few were as involved as Rep. Andy Biggs. The Arizonan participated in a highly controversial White House “strategy session” in December 2020, for example, which came on the heels of the congressman sending politically provocative texts to the White House about state legislatures appointing their own electors. According to the Republican Speaker of Arizona’s state House, Biggs even applied direct pressure about decertifying legitimate electors.
ARIZONA STATE
The Guardian

‘Thank the lord, I have been relieved’: the truth about the history of abortion in America

At our rural county’s historical society, the past lives loosely in bulletins, news clippings, maps and handwritten index cards. It’s pieced together by pale, grey-haired women who sit at oak tables and pore over old photos. Western sun filters in, half-lighting the women as they name who’s pictured, who has passed on. Other volunteers gossip and cut obituaries from local newspapers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Republicans claimed Supreme Court simply returned abortion laws to states – but are now pushing ‘fetal personhood’ in Congress

Republicans argue that the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion care merely returned that decision back to the states. But GOP lawmakers across the US and in Congess are advancing the issue of “fetal personhood,” asserting that fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs have full protections under the law, while congressional Democrats warn that Republicans are pursuing a nationwide ban on abortion care.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Several States Have Introduced Fetal Personhood Laws

In the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court in June 2022, a wave of legislative concerns arose. Many states already had “trigger bans” in place to immediately outlaw abortion after that decision, and now other questions are being asked. What states have fetal personhood laws, and will there be more?
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy