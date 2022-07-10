ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon County, MI

Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Incident that Left Four People Dead

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said they are investigating an incident.

Undersheriff Benjamin Lowe tells 9&10 News they can confirm four people have died in an incident –they are not able to confirm anything else at this time.

Michigan State Police can also confirm their crime lab was asked to assist the sheriff’s office in this investigation.

Undersheriff Lowe says more information will be released Monday, July 11.

9&10 News

Roscommon Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing 82-Year-Old Woman from Lake Township

UPDATE (11:20 a.m.): The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says Betty Dewitt, 82, has been found safe. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Betty Dewitt, an 82-year-old dementia patient from Lake Township in Roscommon County. She was last scene in the area of Townline...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
People

4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition

Four people were found dead early Sunday morning in Roscommon County, Mich., in what police say was a murder-suicide. According to a release from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department, the deceased have been identified as Tirany Lee Savage, 35, her son Dayton Cowdrey, 13, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — who according to court documents was Tirany's husband. All four had apparent gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

4 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Roscommon Township

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Roscommon Township. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10, deputies from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office met with two subjects who had discovered several deceased subjects inside of a residence. Upon investigation, deputies found four people deceased inside the home.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide in Roscommon County

HOUGHTON LAKE, MI — An apparent murder-suicide in Roscommon County has claimed the lives of four people, including a 13-year-old boy. About 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, sheriff’s deputies responded to a Houghton Lake residence after two people reported they had found four bodies inside. Inside, deputies found the bodies of 35-year-old Tirany L. Savage, her 13-year-old son Dayton Cowdrey, her 58-year-old mother Kim L. Ebright, and her 35-year-old husband Bo E. Savage.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

4 dead from suspected murder-suicide in Northern Michigan

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found four people dead from a suspected murder-suicide at a residence in Roscommon County early Sunday. The sheriff's office responded to a home in Roscommon Township around 3:30 a.m. and met two people who found the bodies inside. All four died of gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

UpNorthLive.com

Law professor examines protection order request in apparent murder-suicide case

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they hope to release more details soon on an apparent murder-suicide case. The bodies of 35-year-old Tirany Savage, her 13-year-old son Dayton Cowdrey, her 58-year-old mother Kim Ebright and 35-year-old Bo Savage were found on Sunday with apparent gun shot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
