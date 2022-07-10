Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Incident that Left Four People Dead
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said they are investigating an incident.
Undersheriff Benjamin Lowe tells 9&10 News they can confirm four people have died in an incident –they are not able to confirm anything else at this time.
Michigan State Police can also confirm their crime lab was asked to assist the sheriff’s office in this investigation.
Undersheriff Lowe says more information will be released Monday, July 11.
