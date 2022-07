Floyd County, Georgia authorities have confirmed that a Silver Creek man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash last Friday night (July 8th). According to reports, Charles David Duncan, age 51 – was killed when his motorcycle hit the rear of a truck, which was stopped to make a turn onto the interchange of U.S. 411. Duncan had left the Sports Page on Dean Street, headed north, around 10:00pm when the accident took place.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO